Chardon City Planning Commission gave conditional approval Monday for a homeless shelter in the city, the first in Geauga County.
The commission voted unanimously to approve a use variance for the home that is expected to provide temporary shelter for up to six men at 339 Washington St. in what is a commercial and industrial area of the city.
Steve Yaney, city economic development administrator, said the use variance was required to approve the home because the city’s code does not provide for such a use anywhere in Chardon. “It would need a use variance in any zoning district,” he said.
Before the shelter can begin to take in homeless men, the commission established five conditions that must be met. A sidewalk must be installed to join with an existing sidewalk to the south. Also, a privacy fence must be put in along the western and northern boundaries of the property and a shared parking agreement must be obtained. Also, additional restrooms must be installed in the home to supplement the one there now. A fifth stipulation requires staff be onsite whenever clients are in the home.
The decision marked the fourth time the proponents of the home, Geauga Faith Rescue Mission, have come before city planners in an effort to win support for the shelter. They made their first appeal in May in an informal discussion. After city officials cited problems with the property, a second try was made for a site off Wilson Mills Road. When that site was rejected by the city and neighboring property owners, Geauga Faith Rescue Mission, returned to the Washington Street location.
Geauga Faith Mission pared down its proposal, which originally sought to house 10 to 12 men, and agreed to make additional improvements to the home.
Mr. Yaney said the group also has long-term plans to establish a home for women and children somewhere in Geauga County. He said the group is currently trying to get a share-parking agreement with Chardon United Methodist Church because of the limited parking at the home, which is expected to provide five to six spaces.
Police Chief Scott Niehus was called on to explain what impact such an operation may have on police. “It’s unfortunate that we have folks in our community that are homeless,” Chief Niehus began before expressing those impacts.
He said the city could see an increase of homeless in the city if some people show up at the shelter, but are turned away. In addition, he said, the police and fire departments could both see an increase in the number of service calls. He said it could tax police, who also would have to deal with those who are turned away. Although a “well-meaning project,” Chief Niehus said, it would add to police and fire workloads.
Chief Niehus said he also contacted other police departments, although most are in more urban areas, such as Mentor and Painesville. He said those departments see increased littering and loitering, but “not so much” violence.
He said the city should engage in discussions on establishing ordinances on loitering, as the city has none now.
Chief Niehus said he is aware of about 13 homes in the city for clients of Ravenwood, which assists those with mental health or substance-related issues. He said the calls for police are similar to calls police receive from other parts of the city. He said he did not expect to see calls any different from the shelter.
Nathan Long, vice president of Geauga Faith Rescue Mission, told the commission that the idea of providing a shelter for the homeless began after former Claridon Township Trustee Mike Farrell had personally witnessed a small child in a shelter in Florida.
He called Chardon the “ideal location” for such a shelter and noted that providing this assistance to homeless saves the community money in the long run. Mr. Long cited a hypothetical situation where a homeless person is left to stave off the cold outside in the winter. He said if that person develops frostbite, police and fire departments will likely become involved and have to transport them for medical treatment. He said the shelter will reduce the need for public services and provide the person with the help they need to become productive members of society.
He said background checks are done on every person asking to be given shelter. While the homeless can walk or drive to the shelter to seek help, often the people come through calls from agencies, such as Jobs and Family Services. Those calls allow the shelter to determine if they are appropriate for the shelter.
“We plan to work with the city and meet all the requirements,” Mr. Long said.
Councilman and commission member Christopher Grau asked what the city should do if there are problems with increased calls and loitering after a year of operation.
Mr. Long said it depends on how the mission presents itself. He said if the operators show a value for the community and the home’s surrounding area, its clients will do the same. He said they will be asked to contribute to the upkeep of the building and grounds. “Expectations are placed on our guests,” he said.
Commission member Dean Peska said he works in a food pantry and those that receive services are registered so volunteers know those who come are qualified for assistance. He said he was concerned how the shelter’s clients will be registered.
Mr. Long said the organization is currently looking at computer programs that will allow volunteers to check a person’s background. He said a photo of the client and their background will be provided to police.
Mr. Yaney said the home is no longer appropriate as a residence and is surrounded by institutional, retail and industrial uses. He said the most likely use would be similar to the insurance office that once occupied the building.
He said the shared parking arrangement is unusual, but not unheard of. “There are times it makes sense,” Mr. Yaney said. He said most business would not choose the location because of a lack of parking and low visibility. He said Chardon has become a desirable place to locate a business, but he is getting few calls about the Washington Street location.
The property’s owner, Harriet Sugar, said she bought the property in 2015 and worked to rehabilitate about eight areas of the building. Despite marketing the building in newspapers, on line, and with outdoor signs, she has had no takers. “I didn’t think it would take this long to sell,” Mrs. Sugar said.
Mr. Grau asked if the use variance is granted, could the city revoke it if it “doesn’t work out.”
City Law Director James Gillette said the city would have to show that it has become a “nuisance,” somehow presenting a threat to the residents’ health, safety and general welfare. He said legal action would have to be filed in court to establish the property as a nuisance.
Stacey Kaster, whose property buts up to the rear of the proposed shelter, said she has concerns that some of the people coming and going into the home could wander onto her property. She said she was “nervous” about people loitering in the area. “It is a concern for me,” Ms. Kaster said.
John Simiele, representing Petronzio Management, which operates a strip mall on Center Street, said his company opposes the use variance. He said the Geauga Faith Rescue Mission failed to show a hardship and that the property has other uses. He said he feared there would be littering and people would use the parking in the strip mall for the shelter. He also questioned why the property has been difficult to sell, questioning whether the asking price is too high. He said Mrs. Sugar bought the property for $48,000 and is now asking $175,000.
Mr. Long said surveillance cameras would be operational on the property at all times.
Mayor Jeffrey Smock said because a use variance, once granted, remains with the property, he had concerns that if problems arise, the city would be helpless in trying to remove the operation.
Mr. Gillette said the city is placing five conditions on the operation and Geauga Faith Rescue Mission would forfeit the variance if those are violated. However, Mr. Gillette said, to try to remove the operation because the city sees too many problems or gets too many complaints would be “subjective” and not hold up in court.
Mr. Gillette said if Geauga Faith Rescue Mission decides to relocate the operation to a larger facility, the use variance would still be in effect and a new user could establish a similar operation there.
