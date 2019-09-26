Resident shoots own foot
Shooting yourself in the foot was a reality for one Geauga County resident last week.
Geauga County Sheriff deputies were called to University Hospital’s Geauga Medical Center Sept. 20 after hospital officials reported a man with a gunshot wound. The man explained to deputies that he accidently shot himself in the foot while attempting to clean his .22-caliber handgun.
The sheriff’s office is alerted anytime someone shows up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Man convicted of drunken driving
The following person was convicted of drunken driving last week in Chardon Municipal Court: Kurtis A. Krebs, 31, of Middlefield.
Man reported for WiFi use
A person who is reportedly stealing WiFi from a Hambden Township business is being warned to stay away.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said the owner of King Kone reported Sept. 21 that a man was coming on to the property to use the wireless service. The owner wanted the man charged with theft of services and trespassing if he returned.
Deputies investigate bottle bomb
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office was called out Monday to investigate what reportedly looked like a bottle bomb.
Deputies were called to a Mayfield Road (Route 322) residence where a 2-liter bottle had been left. They hit the bottle with a bean bag gun, but no explosion occurred. Deputies reported that the bottle contained foil and chemicals.
Resident reports theft
A Burton Township man reported the theft of his wallet and a handgun from his vehicles.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Hotchkiss Road resident reported Monday that a Ruger LCP2 was taken from his truck parked in a neighbor’s driveway. His wallet was taken from another vehicle parked in his drive.
The resident told deputies he was unsure when the thefts occurred, believing the items may have been stolen the day before. The gun was entered as stolen into the sheriff’s office data base.
Officers investigate break-in
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported break-in at a Claridon Township house.
The sheriff’s office said an owner of a Mayfield Road (Route 322) property reported Sept. 17 that he lives out of state but was alerted by a neighbor to a pushed in screen.
A couch was reportedly moved from one room to another and tobacco wrappers were found in the house.
Trucks take down wires
Trucks were having a tough time navigating Geauga County roads last week. The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office reported that three trucks in separate incidents took down wires.
A truck reportedly took down phone and cable lines Sept. 18 on Mayfield Road (Route 322) just east of Heath Road. The truck was delivering a load of topsoil to a home in the area and caught the lines as it was leaving the property.
That same day, another truck travelling on Tavern Road (Route 168), between Memorial Drive and Claridon Troy Road (Route 700), reportedly took down fiber optic lines.
Preston Ford in Burton Village reported that same day a truck loaded with logs is believed to have taken down fiber optic lines at the dealership.
Resident reports tool theft
An Aquilla Village resident reported the theft of tools from a garage last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Turner Drive resident reported Sept. 19 that someone had broken into his garage and taken engine scanners and battery-operated tools. Because investigating deputies found no evidence of forced entry, it is believed the owner may have left the garage unlocked.
An investigation is continuing, police said.
Fraud investigation continues
An Auburn Township company reported they were victims of fraud.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said representatives from Industrial Maintenance Service on Washington Street reported Sept. 19 that two checks were written on a business account.
No details were available on the amounts and an investigation is continuing.
Homeless man rolls truck
A homeless man is under arrest after dumping his vehicle, stealing a dump truck and then flipping the truck.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, the man abandoned his broken-down car in a field in Burton Township Sept. 20 and then stole a dump truck from Ameri-tow. The man proceeded along Kinsman Road (Route 87) into Burton Village, before turning down Rapids Road. He then rolled the truck as he proceeded south.
The man was taken for medical treatment before heading to the Geauga County Safety Center.
