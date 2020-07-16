The Ohio Controlling Board has approved the release of coronavirus relief aid to support local schools preparing for the start of the upcoming school year.
The school aid is being distributed based on enrollment, with additional funding to support students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students, as well as transportation obligations, state officials said. So far, money has been allocated including $200 million for colleges and universities and $100 million for K-12 schools.
According to the Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the federal coronavirus relief aid can be used for a variety of needs, including protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation and remote learning.
Here are the allocations approved for Geauga County schools:
Geauga County Board – $16,958; Hawken School – $15,694; Hershey Montessori Farm School – $1,800; Notre Dame School – $13,718; Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin – $22,031; St Anselm – $5,188; St Helen – $6,010; St Mary – $5,085; Berkshire Local School District – $80,776; Cardinal Local School District – $57,862; Chardon Local School District – $145,262; Kenston Local School District – $137,851; West Geauga Local School District – $95,008.
