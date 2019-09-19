Woman charged with possession
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women after arranging an undercover purchase of methamphetamines and heroin.
Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said detectives arranged for the buy on Sept. 10 from the two women who arrived in a van from the west side of Cleveland. He said Jessica M. Roark, 34, of Lakewood, was charged with trafficking in drugs. He said a large bag of heroin and methamphetamines was confiscated during the bust.
Beverly Swan, 46, of Brooklyn Heights, was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and was charged with possession of drugs. Both will be bound over to Geauga County Common Pleas Court.
Trees, flooding blocks roads
Strong storms that pushed through Geauga County last Friday left downed trees and flooded roads in its wake.
Trees were reported down on Auburn Road, just south of Wilson Mills Road, and at Mayfield Road (Route 322) and Bass Lake Road in Munson Township. Another tree blocked the road at Aquilla Road and Goredon Drive in Aquilla Village and on Burton Windsor Road in Huntsburg Township.
High water was also reported on Old State Road (Route 608) and Nauvoo Road in Middlefield Township and on Claridon Road in Claridon Township. A Butternut Road resident reported that water was flowing into their basement faster than they could bale.
Heath Road in Chester Township had to be closed after a tree brought down high voltage wires onto the road.
Residents request police patrols
Geauga County residents were calling for added police patrols last week to steer reckless drivers back on the right path.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said an Auburn Township resident asked for added patrols Sept. 13, to curtail speeders and those that fail to stop for a red light at an intersection. That same day, a Munson Township resident asked for more police during the school bus pickups and drop-offs as vehicles are not slowing down or stopping.
The Berkshire School District also reported that a black Cadillac SUV passed a school bus while the bus was letting off children Sept. 13.
Fraudulent activity reported
A Troy Township resident reported fraudulent activity on their bank account last week.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a Highland Drive resident reported they had four fraudulent charges made to their bank account through Zelle. The transactions totaled $1,300, the resident reported. The matter was turned over to the resident’s bank.
Scam avoided by resident
A Newbury Township resident avoided becoming another victim of a scam last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Pekin Road resident reported Sept. 16 receiving two checks for $2,250 from South Carolina and Arkansas. The senders asked for bank account numbers.
The resident, instead, reported the matter to the sheriff’s office.
Equipment reported stolen
An Auburn Township resident reported the theft of surveying equipment last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Washington Street resident reported Sept. 12 that the equipment was stolen from a work truck. The matter remains under investigation.
Resident reports debit card fraud
A Hambden Township resident reported fraudulent use of a debit card last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a GAR Highway (Route 6) resident reported that someone had used their debit card at three different locations in Lakewood. The charges totaled $188.30, police said. The resident told deputies she did not understand how this could happen because the card was in her possession. The matter remains under investigation.
Bullet hole discovered in window
For the second time in two weeks, a Geauga County resident reported a wayward bullet that struck their home.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Mayfield Road (Route 322) resident reported Sept. 16 that they came home and found a bullet hole in an upstairs window. Although the resident said several neighbors target practice, it could not be determined where the bullet came from.
The resident was advised to contact their insurance company.
Persons receive conviction
The following persons were convicted of drunken driving last week in Chardon Municipal Court:
Rita E. Pencis, 69, of Sagamore Hills; Robert R. Johnson, 55, of Chardon; and Helen Turner Bailey, 22, of Auburn Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.