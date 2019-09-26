Geauga County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Timothy J. Grendell recognized the Geauga Park District Board, director and staff in a letter on Sept. 12 for their plans to utilize two grant awards toward restoration projects in two Geauga County parks.
The Geauga Park District plans to utilize a $72,000 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant received in 2018 for the reforestation at Orchard Hills Park in Chester Township, according to a press release from the park district.
During the Geauga Park District’s July meeting, Paul Pira, park biologist and supervisor of the district’s Natural Resources Management, told the board that the Orchard Hills Park riparian reforestation restoration project would include the planting of 2,300 1- and 3-gallon native Ohio trees, such as oaks, hickories, sugar maple, walnut and sycamore.
In June of this year, the park district received $120,000 through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Section 319 Non-point Source Implementation Program for the Sunnybrook Preserve’s stream and wetland restoration, also located in Chester Township.
According to the press release, the project will help correct erosion issues and restore in-stream habitats. The project will include the use of natural channel design principles along about 500 feet of Sunnybrook and planting 1 acre of riparian area with native woody vegetation. The majority of the project is slated to take place in 2020-2021.
Judge Grendell commended the effort of the Geauga Park District for applying for the grants, noting that the applications show “the Park District’s commitment to fiscal responsibility to Geauga County Taxpayers, and continual dedication to its mission.
“I would personally like to commend the Geauga Park District board, director, and staff for your unwavering perseverance of the fulfillment of the park district’s mission, for the benefit of all Geauga County residents,” he concluded in his letter.
