Rescue Village, in a ceremony Tuesday, launched its new brand “A More Humane Society.” The nonprofit organization in Russell Township has grown to become one of the largest and most respected humane societies in the region, supporters said.
A new logo for the animal shelter was unveiled by animal advocates Tuesday in front of Rescue Village’s main building on Chillicothe Road (Route 306).
With more people involved in animal welfare than ever before, it was time to update the brand to reflect the new momentum, Executive Director Hope Brustein said. “Rescue Village has grown in size and scope and has become a model for humane societies across the country.”
The new logo for the Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village was designed by Cleveland Institute of Art student Cassandra Harb who wanted the special relationship between humans and animals to start the moment someone looks at the logo. She thought it was important to bring humans and animals together to form the design.
“We are holistic in our approach to serve animals in need and our community at large,” Ms. Brustein said. “We are building a more humane society – one human and animal relationship at a time. And we invite everyone in Northeast Ohio to join us in our effort,” she said.
It is all about Rescue Village playing an even bigger role for people and animals in Northeast Ohio, Ms. Brustein noted, and about creating a place where kindness and love have a major place in what they do.
Rescue Village in Russell Township includes a 19,000-square-foot facility that includes a full-service veterinary clinic, a limited admission, unlimited stay shelter, a community room for education and training, an onsite bar and barnyard and walking trails surrounding the 15-acre property to exercise the animals.
“It’s a fact that our relationships with animals can help us to be better human beings,” said Kathy Leavenworth. “Rescue Village demonstrates this every day in our humane education programs, our community outreach and one-on-one with our gifted and dedicated adoption counselors.”
The community can be part of the more humane society celebration by donating to Rescue Village’s Project S.A.V.E. Some of the animals need special medical tests, surgery and other care that goes above and beyond normal Resources. Project S.A.V.E., Saving Animals with Veterinary Emergencies, is a special fund that enables Rescue Village to provide specialized care that could not otherwise be provided to help make an animal more adoptable. There are a number of animals awaiting medical care. To donate to Project S.A.V.E., visit rescuevillage.org.
