Geauga Park District Commissioner Pat Preston will be taking on the role of vice president after the five-member board voted to approve the motion on Tuesday during a meeting at Sunnybrook Preserve in Chester Township.
Mr. Preston, who owns Preston Superstore in Burton, will be working alongside current board President Howard Bates. Mr. Preston’s term as a commissioner ends on Dec. 31, 2022.
Park Director John Oros said that district naturalist Tami Gingrich will be retiring soon.
The park board also heard the director provide updates on recent construction work that’s been completed in the district’s parks. He said that the district’s 26th park, Welton’s Gorge Preserve on Hale Road in Burton, is “moving along” now that restrooms have been installed. This week, he said Zerbe Construction in Mentor will be doing more “ornate” work on the park’s shelters.
He continued that the district’s small in-house construction team will help build trails at the Gorge. Work is also continuing on the Sunnybrook Preserve stream restoration and the Beaver Creek restoration projects. They’re also looking to fix the dam and bring new water to their newest property, Staples Meadows, east of Chardon and Hambden Township.
Mr. Oros also told board members that the beginning fund balance for the district’s general fund as of June 1 was $5.2 million and represented a total combined general and land improvement fund balance of $123,425.
Before heading into executive session to discuss the purchase of a property, which Mr. Oros said he couldn’t reveal, he told attendees that he’s happy with the effort he’s seen from staff members to continue to conduct park programming safely.
“I recently visited two park districts in Ohio, and I am quite proud of ours,” he announced. “We are definitely proud of the Geauga Park District, being able to stay open and entertain our residents at this time.”
The next park board meeting is at the Katydid Shelter at Frohring Meadows in Bainbridge on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.