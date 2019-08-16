Voters in some Geauga County communities will have choices in the upcoming general election, while others will see incumbents go unchallenged.
Candidates lined up to file by the deadline last week for the Nov. 5 election to run in races for city and village councils as well as townships.
In the city of Chardon, five candidates filed for three available council seats. Of the five, two, Christopher Grau and Deborah Chuha, are seeking election to a second term. They are being challenged by first-time candidates Heather Means, Barbara Simkoff and Hannah Diemer Sekas.
First-term councilman and former city manager David Lelko has chosen not to seek re-election.
Burton Village voters will not be choosing between various candidates. First-term Village Council member Ruth Spanos will be unchallenged for the position of mayor. Incumbent Charles “Skip” Boehnlein and Gregory Alex Hansel will also see no challengers for two seats on council.
Incumbents of the village’s Board of Public Affairs will return to office as only two incumbents, Curt Johnson and Adam Miller, were the two lone filings for two seats on that board.
While the village leaves voters with no options other than incumbents, Burton Township will see a race for trustee. John M. Richer is challenging Jarred Miller, who was appointed to the trustee board this year to fill the vacancy left by James Dvorak, who won a seat last year on the county commissioners.
Incumbent Shelley McDermott is the lone candidate for fiscal officer in Burton Township.
Chardon Township will see a race that pits current trustee Chuck Strazinski against former trustee Steven Borawski. Mr. Borawski’s wife, Beverly, who served as the township’s fiscal officer for the past four years will not seek re-election. That post has one candidate, Ilona Daws-Krizman, who ran unsuccessfully for trustee two years ago.
Chester Township will see a similar situation in a two-man trustee race. Incumbent Ken Radtke Jr. is being challenged by former trustee Michael J. Petruziello.
A second race for an unexpired term, that ends in 2021, will provide voters with more choices. Candidates include Frank Kolk, who was appointed this year to fill a vacancy left by Robert Rogish, who stepped down in May after winning election in November of 2018. In addition to Mr. Kolk, Karen Austin, former township fiscal officer, and Walter “Skip” Claypool, former county commissioner ousted by voters last November, are running.
Two candidates filed for Chester Fiscal Officer. Incumbent Craig S. Richter will be challenged by Patricia Jarrett.
In Claridon Township, voters will return Trustee Roger Miller and Fiscal Officer Paula Hietanen Jolly as no challengers surfaced.
Hambden Township voters will also return Trustee Keith McClintock, who found no challengers, while a lone candidate, Mike Romans, has filed for the fiscal officer post.
Munson Township will see a three-way race for one trustee seat as incumbent Irene McMullen is being challenged by Lenore Pikus and Paul M. Magooch. Ms. Pikus has previously run for trustee unsuccessfully in the past.
Former Munson Trustee Todd R. Ray has filed for the fiscal officer position there. He will be challenged by Richard Ferlin.
Newbury Township will also see a contested race for trustee. Incumbent Glen Quigley is being challenged by Mike Reardon and Frank Cavanagh.
Newbury Fiscal Officer Marcia Mansfield will not seek re-election after two terms. Beverly Sustar is the lone candidate to seek the office.
In Troy Township, incumbent Kenneth Zwolinski will not seek re-election. His seat is being sought by Mike Spencer, Sharon Simms and Jeannine Reeves. Incumbent Jane Grudowski is unchallenged to return as that township’s fiscal officer.
School board of education races are providing voters with choices.
In Berkshire, incumbents Bryan Wadsworth and James C. Boyd will be challenged by Mary Goff Hipp and Linda Stone.
Berkshire Board of Education member Jody Miller is unchallenged for the unexpired term left by the January resignation of Robin Stanley this year. The term ends December 2021.
Chardon Board of Education also will see a five-person race for three seats. Incumbents Karen Blankenship and Guy R. Wilson will be challenged by Michael McDonald, Joseph Loyd and Keith Brewster.
Newbury Board of Education will see a four-person race for two seats there. Incumbent Martin Sanders will be joined on the ballot by David Lair, former township fiscal officer and county administrator, Terri Rice and Jessica Alldredge. Incumbent Kirk Simpkins will not seek re-election.
In West Geauga schools, incumbents William Beers, Ben Kotowski and Kathy Leavenworth are unchallenged.
