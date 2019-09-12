Couple charged with possession
Three local residents were heading to court Tuesday after Geauga County Sheriff detectives and Chardon police recovered heroin from their vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Chardon officers made the arrests Monday after surveilling a Grant Street residence in the city of Chardon. Detectives reported receiving numerous complaints about drug activity at 1126 Grant St.
Detectives observed a couple stop at the home and pick up a man there. The trio travelled to Cleveland, where it is believed they purchased drugs.
When the trio returned to Chardon, officers stopped them at a fast food restaurant on Center Street (Route 44) and questioned them. Detectives reported finding heroin in the vehicle as well as drug instruments on two of them. The heroin found in the car is believed to have been brought back to the Chardon area for resale.
James Osborn, 67, and Diana Osborn, 65, both of Hambden Township, were each charged with possession of heroin. James “Ace” Szeredy, 34, of Chardon, was charged with permitting drug abuse for driving the pair to Cleveland to make the drug purchase. All were scheduled to be arraigned in Chardon Municipal Court Tuesday.
Dancing Puppet theft
They didn’t dance away on their own. The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of three totes of dancing puppets that were stolen from the Dancing Puppet booth at the Chester Court Midway during the Great Geauga County Fair last week. The owners of the puppets reported the theft Aug. 31.
Debit card fraud reported
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported fraudulent use of a Newbury Township resident’s debit card. The sheriff’s office said a Linda Drive resident reported Sept. 2 that someone had taken her card and used it to make withdrawals, totaling $183.
Attempted break-in
An Auburn Township resident reported a break-in at their home last week. The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Taylor May Road resident reported Sept. 3 that it appeared someone had attempted to enter their home after finding a sliding door that was pushed in and partially off its hinges. Investigating deputies said they could recover no fingerprints and an investigation is continuing.
Pry marks found on door
A Hambden Township resident reported finding pry marks around their door after returning last week from the Great Geauga County Fair. The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Nicki Lane resident reported Sept. 3 that they found the pry marks after returning from the fair. Deputies noted entry was not gained into the home and the incident will be documented.
Overnight patrols requested
An Auburn Township resident asked for added police patrols after finding someone had gone through their car. The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Meadow Lane resident reported Sept. 4 that they found someone had gone through their vehicle overnight. The resident reported that it did not appear that anything was taken. The resident asked for overnight patrols in the neighborhood.
Driver cited for wrong way
On Sept. 3, Chagrin Falls police cited an Amazon Prime driver for traveling the wrong way on a one-way street and driving under suspension. An officer witnessed the company vehicle turning north onto North Franklin Street which is southbound only, according to the report.
Joseph Light, 25, of Cleveland was cited for one-way street violation and driving under suspension when it was found he was under a license forfeiture suspension of which he said he was unaware, according to the report.
The delivery service was notified and another driver was sent to pick up the vehicle, according to the report, and Mr. Light had a mandatory date in Bedford Municipal Court earlier this week.
