University Hospitals’ representatives asked for more time last week before Munson Township zoning officials decide to allow a new parking lot under construction that was never approved by the township.
Hospital officials asked for a continuance of a hearing on five variances needed for the parking lot after meeting with an affected homeowner just to the north of the new parking lot.
“Our lives were much better off before they started all this,” said Dorothy Bauer, a resident living to the immediate north of the hospital. She said she now is exposed to a clear view of the hospital and more noise after the hospital felled numerous trees to make room for the parking lot.
Dennis Pilawa, who chairs the township’s zoning board of appeals that will decide the variances, asked for a recess after two hours of testimony on the variances to give hospital officials and Mrs. Bauer a chance to talk in the hall and come to a resolution.
The variances were required to allow construction of the parking lot on what is now zoned as a residential district for use in a different district, a medical use.That requires two variances, one to allow the use in a residential area and a second to allow a parking lot to serve a different location than where services are performed. Another variance deals with a requirement that the parking lot be located on a single parcel. The hospital, however, began building the lot over two parcels.
The lot also extends into setbacks required for parking lots. The hospital is asking for no setbacks although a 25-foot setback is required from a side property line and a 40-foot setback is required from the rear property line. Similarly, the parking lot failed to meet the setbacks from a road.
Engineer George “Chip” Hess, who designed the lot, apologized for the mix-up, saying “shame on me” for failing to get approvals from the township to construct the parking lot. “It was just an honest mistake,” he said.
He said planning for the lot began three years ago to correct flooding along the western side of the hospital where he said “outdated and undersized” drainage was to blame. He provided a slide show of pictures, showing water in the halls of the hospital following a 2017 Memorial Day rain.
By early 2019, he said, the hospital had received the needed approvals from Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for the project as well as an easement from Geauga County Commissioners. He said because two different teams were working on the project, there was some confusion as to who had gained needed approvals.
The project involved using an existing 40-space lot for new drainage work and replacing that lot with the new one.
Although hospital officials could have sought a rezoning of the new lot property, Mr. Hess said, the rezoning process takes longer and they wanted to alleviate the flooding sooner. He assured the residents that the hospital will provide evergreen screening of the lot and ensure lighting will not shine on adjacent properties.
Mr. Pilawa asked whether anybody suggested they check with zoning before proceeding with the project.
“I should have,” Mr. Hess said. “It’s just the way it happened.”
Michael Bauer, representing his mother, Dorothy, who lives to the immediate north of the hospital, told the commission he found it “hard to believe it was just an oversight.”
He said with the many projects the hospital has done over the years that they didn’t understand how the zoning process works. He said the problems the hospital now sees were “self-inflicted.” He said no mention of screening or lighting were made until this meeting.
Mr. Bauer also questioned how the hospital was able to take down the trees when there is a specific federal prohibition from April 1 to Sept. 30 in an effort to preserve a protected species, the Indiana brown bat.
Mr. Hess replied that he checked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that said the prohibition is strictly for federally funded projects. For the hospital’s project, the prohibition is recommended, but not required.
“They’ve admitted to breaking laws,” Mr. Bauer said. “Are we going to that easily just raise our hands and give them the variances?”
He asked that the hospital “restore what they knowingly took.”
Dorothy Bauer said she noticed flooding when she first moved into her property and is concerned that now putting in an impervious surface for the parking lot will cause the water to drain to her property.
She questioned why they positioned the lot where it is, extending the parking to an existing lot to the east.
Mr. Hess explained that connecting the two lots allows for better circulation from the existing lot for hospital staff.
Mrs. Bauer said hospital officials failed to “give too much consideration to the residents – me.”
“I’ve been told the hospital is a good neighbor, but not since I moved in,” Mrs. Bauer said.
Adding trees will require the building of a mound, Mr. Hess said, but the more trees required would necessitate a larger mound. He said that would require cutting more trees to allow for a larger mound. “We would have to cut more trees to plant trees,” he said.
Munson Trustee Andrew Bushman said the township has required those who failed to get permits and get the needed variances to remove what had already been constructed.
Mr. Pilawa said it has happened more than once that the township required the removal of unpermitted construction.
Mr. Bushman said had the hospital come in March to seek the township’s approval this would now be a “non-issue.”
Heath Road resident Joseph Bastulli said the township seems to be in a trend where township officials overlook the rights of residents and their home valuations. Dawn Bastulli said the township no longer seems to care about its residents’ property values and is willing to accept more pollution and increased traffic to support a growing economy. “We’re here to support the residents,” she said.
Mr. Pilawa said if there is a trend, it didn’t start with the zoning appeals board. He said the board is only the first word on zoning issues as any decision can be appealed to Geauga County Common Pleas Court. “We’re not the last word, we’re the first word,” he said.
Mrs. Bauer quoted from the township’s land use plan that states a survey shows 87 percent of residents want their property values protected. Another 80 percent want to preserve the township’s character and another 80 percent called for controlling the types of development in the township. Another 76 percent supported protecting the environment.
“I just feel we’re losing out on a lot,” Mrs. Bauer said. “It just keeps going. Next year it will be something else and then something else. I just don’t think that’s very fair.”
Mr. Hess said the hospital welcomes discussing the matter with residents.
It was then that Mr. Pilawa suggested that the hospital officials attempt to appease the residents and ask for a continuance until those talks can be held. He also noted that three of the variances are use variances which require a stricter standard to approve. “You know a use variance is very difficult to get,” Mr. Pilawa said.
He added that variances are more likely to be approved when neighboring property owners have no objections to those variances.
Contacted Monday, Mrs. Bauer said she has yet to hear from the hospital about a plan for screening the lot. She said she was also previously promised that she would be shown a landscaping plan, but that never happened.
“It would be nice if they do something for us, but I think they will do the minimum requirements allowed by zoning,” she said.
