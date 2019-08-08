Thomas Basista, a Chester Township businessman, never has to ask twice.
Making the rounds at the Chester Senior Center, which he rents to the Geauga County Department on Aging, he always gets the same answer to his question. Do the seniors that have made Geauga County their home for decades want to stay in their community?
“I spoke with five seniors in the last week and they all said, ‘Yes,’” Mr. Basista said. “I haven’t run across anyone that didn’t want to stay in the community.”
Mr. Basista understands that is a simple question with a complicated answer.
Ohio, like many throughout the United States, is seeing an increasing aging population. U.S. Census projections show that by the 2020 Census those over the age of 65 are expected to outnumber those under 20 in both Ohio and Geauga County.
A 2017 report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development quotes the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies that estimated by 2035, approximately one in three American households will be headed by someone over 65 years of age.
That report saw a bleak future for those looking to find affordable housing in their communities. “The nation’s existing housing stock – in terms of options, affordability and accessibility – is ill-suited to meet the housing needs of an increasingly older population that overwhelmingly wishes to age in place.”
For Mr. Basista, the situation is untenable.
“I wouldn’t want to see a retiree love their community and want to stay there have very few options,” he said.
A member of the township’s planning committee, Mr. Basista said Chester, like many of Geauga’s townships, has failed to put any zoning in place to allow for independent, assisted, nursing home or memory care facilities that provide for the elderly. For one and a half years he has been making that push, but gaining no traction, he said.
Burton Village is now scrambling to create zoning that will allow for development of an independent senior living complex that developers are proposing. In Burton, the monthly rentals will be $1,500 to $2,000, which could be beyond the means of the majority of seniors in Geauga.
Linda Crombie, Geauga County Planning Director, said no model zoning exists for “age-restricted” zoning, but each township can create such rules to allow their development.
“Most communities are totally unfit for dealing with them other than mobile home parks, and there are only so many homes there,” Mr. Basista said.
Those to who Mr. Basista has posed his question have said they would be willing to downsize, moving from their homes to apartments.
Mr. Basista said he has only met with resistance in his attempts to get township officials to provide flexibility in its zoning to allow for that “age-restricted” zoning.
Working in the retail and office sector of the economy for 30 years, Mr. Basista said, the retail and office landscape has changed “dramatically.”
Decreasing populations have meant less residents with disposable income, he said. That is compounded by the ever increasing online sales that hurt the brick-and-mortar stores even harder.
Those who have no options for downsizing may stay in their homes and become less able, physically or financially, to care for their homes, Mr. Basista said. That could lead to declining home values.
And, he said, decreasing populations mean that everyone pays more in taxes.
The HUD report noted this potential problem in their report.
“Housing cost burdens – households paying more than 30 percent of their income on housing – are a growing problem, affecting renters as well as homeowners. According to one projection, as many as 6.4 million renters and 11 million homeowners will be cost burdened by 2035, and of these, 8.6 million will be severely cost burdened, spending more than half of their household income on housing expenses. In addition to cost burdens, declining incomes can prevent households from making necessary home repairs or modifications for aging in place and can make paying for needed health services more difficult.”
Mr. Basista said providing low-cost housing will open up the existing housing stock for younger families. That, in turn, may help school districts which are seeing declining enrollments.
“It seems a logical way to deal with these problems,” Mr. Basista said.
Most of the options for those looking to downsize lie outside the county, Mr. Basista said. He, personally, needs to make a 45- to 50-minute drive each time to visit his wife’s mother in apartments outside the county, he said.
“It takes a toll on the rest of us,” he said.
Mr. Basista said the county needs to be forward-thinking or face the fate that Benjamin Franklin predicted.
Quoting the founding father, Mr. Basista said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.