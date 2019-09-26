Munson Township zoning officials approved the use of a house for overnight stays by on-call doctors and nurses, but a decision on a parking lot built without township approvals will wait for another day.
The township’s zoning board of appeals voted unanimously last week to give use of the house at 131193 Ravenna Road (Route 44) to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center, despite a request by a neighbor to delay the decision until their attorney could be present. The board took the action after considering the neighbor’s request behind closed doors.
Four other variances being sought for a two-acre parking lot that would have addressed a 2-acre parking lot already under construction were withdrawn by hospital officials before the zoning board met. That leaves the parking lot in limbo until the variances are addressed.
Donald DeCarlo, representing University Hospitals of Cleveland told the board that the hospital has seen “substantial growth” over the years that has required more and more services. He said trauma patients often die within hours if medical treatments are not started. He said physicians and nurses need to be within reach of the hospital within 30 minutes. He said the hospital has three rooms to accommodate the overnight stays and would lessen the burden on the hospital which is running out of space.
Robert Gaglione, also with UH, said the house is in a residential zoning district and would continue to serve in that capacity with the overnight stays.
Dennis Pilawa, chairman of the zoning board, said hospital officials began the project without township approvals, but had not come seeking “forgiveness.
“You are seeking permission,” he said.
He said the hospital did not act without regard for the township’s regulations.
Mr. DeCarlo agreed, saying the “disregard was not intentional.”
Dorothy Bauer, whose home lies directly north of the hospital, noted that she once worked as a surgical nurse and understands the hospital looking to improve its services to the community. “It’s an asset to the community,” she said.
But, she added, her property is her main asset and the hospital’s intrusion into land that borders her house is causing harm to her by devaluating the land.
She said she has now retained an attorney who is advising her on how to deal with what she describes as a “David and Goliath” face-off with the hospital.
She said she initially had not opposed the use of the house for overnight stays, but has since been advised by her attorney to take back any support until she gets cooperation from the hospital on screening the parking lot and other concessions.
Mr. Pilawa said the board takes every variance request seriously and approves them in the most “narrow and limited as possible” way to prevent a use that was never intended with a variance. He said the hospital is not changing the size or state of the house and would be limited to using it only for overnight stays, not long-term living arrangements.
Mrs. Bauer argued that the hospital owns another 46 acres to the east in Claridon Township that could be used to accommodate the parking lot, which would be less intrusive to residential neighbors than the lot now under construction. She said the hospital has other options than what it is planning.
Mr. Pilawa said the board lacks the authority to direct the hospital how to develop its property. He said the board can only say yes or no to a variance request.
Mr. Pilawa said the board’s decisions can always be challenged by filing an appeal with the common pleas court.
Mrs. Bauer asked that the matter on the use of the house be continued for another day.
Mr. Pilawa said requests for continuances has traditionally been requested by applicants and not affected property owners. The board would convene in executive session before deciding on the requested continuance, he said.
Mr. DeCarlo said hospital officials oppose a continuance on the matter and that hospital officials have been in multiple talks with Mrs. Bauer.
Mrs. Bauer said she has repeatedly been denied requests she has made of hospital officials to buy her property or to guarantee use of hospital property would not further infringe on her privacy. She said she has had verbal promises from hospital officials, but is looking for a “legal binding” letter.
She said the house is her last bit of leverage to use against the hospital to get concessions.
“They decrease the value of my property more and more with everything they do,” Mrs. Bauer said.
She said she is the only residential property most directly affected by what hospital officials do and she has experienced “anxiety” throughout her negotiations with hospital officials. “People don’t care if it doesn’t affect them,” she said.
Amy Gallo, another hospital representative, said the house has no value to the hospital if they are unable to use it.
After reconvening from executive session, the board voted unanimously to approve use of the house for overnight stays.
Board member Gabe Kezdi said the board’s obligation is to the community’s health safety and welfare. He said he did not believe use of the house negatively affected adjoining property owners.
Mr. Pilawa said he believed that approval of the house actually enhanced the health, safety and welfare of the community. Mrs. Bauer has the opportunity to appeal the decision not to have a continuance or its approval for use of the house in the courts, he said, adding that the clock for filing that appeal starts Oct. 17 and must be filed within 30 days.
“Ninety days from now some judge may say we were wrong,” he said.
