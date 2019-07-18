During the rescheduled Geauga Park District meeting on July 10, the board awarded two bids to contractors for the Welton’s Gorge improvement and Orchard Hills Park riparian and reforestation restoration projects.
The park district awarded The Mannik & Smith Group of Shaker Heights with the proposal of $58,384 for the contract for the Welton’s Gorge property improvements project. The contractor was selected out of four total contract proposals which included AECOM of Cleveland with a proposed cost of $67,900, GPD Group of Cleveland at $69,800 and CT Consultants of Mentor at $67,500.
Welton’s Gorge improvements were included in the presentation of 2020 capital improvement projects from the May board meeting and includes the installation of trails for safe navigating of the park.
Park Planner Dan McConnaughy had presented the gorge for the 2020 capital improvement plans during the board’s May meeting and explained that 2.7 acres of the 87-acre site are developable for an aggregate parking lot, an open pavilion shelter and trails. He said he believed that there could be an opportunity to connect Welton’s Gorge, located in Burton Township at Hale and Burton Windsor roads, to the Maple Highlands Trail due to the gorge’s close proximity to the trail. Currently the Gorge is not accessible to the public except through naturalist-led hikes.
The park district also awarded Davey Resource Group of Kent with a proposal of $72,000 for the contract for the Orchard Hills Park riparian reforestation restoration project.
The bid was selected out of two total contract proposals. The other proposal came from a combination of R.B. Stouting, Inc. and EnviroScience of Akron and Stow respectively, which was also at $72,000. Park Biologist Paul Pira recommended in an email to Director of Planning and Operations Matt McCue that the board award the bid to Davey Resource Group because it “better fulfills our [grant] obligations.”
The reforestation will include the planting of 2,300 1- and 3-gallon trees on 10 acres of the site. Mr. Pira said during the meeting that the trees planted will be mostly oaks along with potentially hickories, understory shrubs and sugar maples.
Park board Commissioner Andrej Lah asked during the discussion about Orchard Hills if there were plans to remove the asphalt cart paths in the Veterans Legacy Woods.
He noted that the asphalt trails are important for accessibility for people not “as ambulatory as others,” such as people in wheelchairs or the elderly, also noting that almost all asphalt had been removed from Orchard Hills Park, which is similar to the Veterans Legacy Woods in that it is a former golf course.
Mr. McCue explained that sections of asphalt could be removed when organizing the cart paths into a hiking trail and noted that if asphalt were to be utilized for the trails it would be best for the entire trail system to be asphalt.
“Once you start removing a section of asphalt trail, you don’t want to have a surface that goes asphalt to aggregate,” he said. “If we’re going to stay with all the asphalt, we can do that. It’s just the cost of the trail system goes up dramatically [with asphalt].”
Mr. Lah said he understands the cost of having an asphalt path instead of an aggregate path, but added that there should be a park accessible to everyone including those with mobile disabilities.
Mr. McCue said that because the park is named for veterans, it would be “something to think about” to make the park 100-percent accessible when considering some veterans may be in wheelchairs. He added that the Planning and Operations Department could look into the requirements for a wheelchair accessible park.
“A lot of our parks cannot be accessed by everyone. This is one that can be,” Mr. Lah said of the Veterans Legacy Woods. “We have an opportunity now to have a park that can be accessed by everyone, including someone who cannot walk.”
