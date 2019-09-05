The Geauga County Veterans Food Pantry is moving to a larger space in the former Geauga County Pleasant Hill Home in Claridon Township.“It is a dream come true,” said Lynn Algeri, program director for more than 10 years.
The program has outgrown its current location in the basement of the Geauga County Job and Family Services building in Chardon. “We needed our own space,” the Newbury resident said.
“I’m grateful to the Geauga County Commissioners who approved the use of the former county home and the Veterans Service Organization which went to the commissioners to request the space,” said Mrs. Algeri, who announced the move last week. “They will finally have their own space,” she said of the food bank.
Commissioners closed the home built in 1875 on Aquilla Road last summer due to economic reasons forcing 22 residents to relocate to other facilities that care for the elderly.
The new location for the veterans food pantry will be open on Oct. 4. “It is time for the veterans to have a permanent pantry area,” Mrs. Algeri said adding that many are unaware of this service to veterans.
Chuck Giallanza said he and residents of Next Step, which provides housing and case management services for young people ages 18 to 24, volunteer at the pantry. One Next Step resident trimmed the bushes around a small park area with benches and a picnic table outside the new pantry location where veterans can sit, sip coffee and talk, said Mr. Giallanza of Bainbridge.
“We help the vets,” Mr. Giallanza said of the young volunteers from Next Step, where he also volunteers.
Mr. Giallanza, who is the work crew supervisor of the community service program for Geauga County Juvenile Court, noted that Geauga Juvenile Judge Timothy Grendell sends over young people to work in the pantry, sorting, packaging and carrying out the bags for the veterans.
“I’m a vet, and I didn’t know we had a veterans food pantry,” he said.
Mrs. Algeri said she is thankful that more people are learning about the efforts to take care of veterans in need. “I want to serve those who have served our country. I am free because of them.”
The pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. She said they are looking at expanding the hours the pantry is open and maybe adding a second day, depending on how many veterans are added to the program.
“We are also extremely grateful to Job and Family Services,” she said of the many years the pantry used that space. “They have been so kind and so generous, and Sara Shininger oversaw it and developed a great working relationship with us.” Ms. Shininger is community support and volunteer coordinator.
“I will be sad to leave them. They are so helpful on the programs and Sara made sure the veterans all got Christmas bags,” Mrs. Algeri said.
The veterans who volunteer at the pantry are there to talk, laugh with and share information with the veterans in need, Mrs. Algeri said. “They talk of their experiences that only other vets would understand. It’s a veteran thing.”
Local VFW groups and the American Legion help support the pantry, she noted. “It’s about vets helping other vets.
“Veteran volunteers from all those organizations come to talk and have coffee with the veterans coming for food. And they hold food drives as well,” she said of the agencies, churches and schools that help out. One contributing group is the Kenston Local School District bus drivers.
Right now, volunteers are cleaning, painting and checking that freezers are working. “My husband Tom is volunteering to make sure the equipment is all running.”
Pam Weich assists with the pantry. Mrs.Algeri said it’s a team effort. “We are all veteran related,” she said, noting that her daughter is a veteran.
The pantry initially served about six veterans. Today, about 75 vets use the service. “If someone’s spouse is deployed we are here to help. It is for any veteran in need,” Mrs. Algeri said.
The pantry also delivers groceries to housebound veterans, she said, with the help of volunteer packers and drivers.
She noted the pantry receives support from Eddy’s Fruit Farm in Chester, which donates a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables every week and has done so for years, she said. “Sage’s Fruit and Vegetable Farm is also a huge supporter.”
Silver Skillet, a restaurant owned by a veteran in Chester Township, donates dinners and meals. Bean’s Coffee Shop of Chardon weekly sends in packages of coffee and fresh pastry every Friday. “It encourages the veterans to stay and talk. Some stay the whole morning,” Mrs. Algeri said.
“The veterans are as much a part of my life as my own family. I check on them when they don’t come in. They are a great bunch of people and I love them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.