Update made on condo proposal
The BrickHaus Co. condominium project planned for Chagrin Falls, off Cleveland Street on the former Chase Bag clarifier property, has been refined to feature six townhomes.
The new development was to have had a preliminary review before the architectural review board Tuesday.
The layout features one two-unit townhouse and four closely spaced but separate townhomes.
It is expected the project will need a variance to the river buffer zone since most of the property is within that area, according to village administrator Rob Jamieson.
“The original variances and buffer modifications previously granted for the original BrickHaus development are still in place,” he said.
“The developer is working with the village to address one buffer issue that may have to go back to the planning and zoning commission or the board of zoning appeals” Mr. Jamieson concluded.
Rabies vaccine program to begin
The Ohio Department of Health in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and local health departments, will begin annual fall oral rabies vaccination operations this week in 14 northeast Ohio counties including Geauga. Weather permitting, baiting will begin on or around this Friday and will cover 4,825 square miles of the state’s northeastern and eastern border. Bait distribution should be completed by approximately Sept. 3.
Rabies is a viral disease that affects mammals including people and is almost always fatal. Oral rabies vaccination baiting operations are intended to immunize raccoons that are at greatest risk of being exposed to raccoon rabies coming into the state. The goal is to create an “immune barrier” along the Ohio state line that can prevent the spread of the raccoon variant of rabies across the rest of the state.
Approximately 800,000 baits will be distributed by various methods in each county including fixed-wing aircraft, helicopter, and ground vehicles.
Leadership nominations sought
Leadership Geauga County is seeking nominations from the community for those who go above and beyond to make Geauga a better place to live.
The awards are presented to individuals, businesses and/or nonprofit agencies that demonstrate outstanding leadership by contributions through volunteerism, philanthropy or innovation. Nominees must reside in Geauga County to be considered and do not have to be associated with, or alumni, of Leadership Geauga.
Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 16. For more information or to submit a nomination visit https://www.leadershipgeauga.org/.
