Warrant served
On Aug. 18, Chester police stopped Michael Adams, 32, of Chardon. According to the report, he had an active warrant with Gates Mills police for driving under suspension. Mr. Adams posted bond and was released, and police said that he was given another Lyndhurst Municipal Court date of Sept. 5.
Reported theft under investigation
On Aug. 25, police received a report from the Walmart store at the Marketplace Shopping center in Bainbridge that a man was caught stealing on video footage from the previous day. According to the report, the man was seen putting merchandise into the cart and exiting the store through an emergency exit on the automotive services side of the store. The man reportedly got into a waiting car and left with the items valued at $415. Police are investigating.
Outbuilding theft reported
A Chagrin Road resident reported a theft to Bainbridge police Aug. 23. The resident said several items were taken from an outbuilding, including a leaf blower, a weed eater and an electric chainsaw, according to the report. The items are valued at about $1,000.
Items reported stolen from car
Several items were reported missing from a car Aug. 19 in Bainbridge. The Riverview Drive homeowner reported a computer bag with a laptop computer, an identification badge and a pager were missing from the locked vehicle. Police reported there were no marks on the car.
Golf clubs reported stolen
Golf clubs were stolen from a car, according to a report Aug. 23 by a Tanglewood Trail resident in Bainbridge. The clubs were allegedly stolen overnight, and the theft could have occurred while he was at work in another town, according to the owner. The golf clubs were valued at more than $2,000.
Occupant injured in crash
One person was injured Aug. 24 in Bainbridge. A northbound car on Medina Street at about 2:50 a.m. swerved to avoid a vehicle parked on the road and struck a tree, according a Bainbridge police report. The driver reportedly left the scene on foot. The Bainbridge rescue squad transported an occupant of the car to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the police report. Police are investigating the incident.
