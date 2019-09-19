jordak elementary flag raise

Jordak Elementary School students, staff and attendees all salute as a member of the Middlefield VFW Post 9678 and Middlefield Scout Troop 3141 work together to raise the American flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony last Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy of Cardinal Schools

Kristie Steyer, 440-632-0261 x1000

Students, staff commemorate 9/11

Students at both Jordak Elementary School and Cardinal Middle School held observances Sept. 11 to commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11. Members of Scout Troop 3141 in Middlefield and 7046 from Parkman led flag-raising ceremonies at both schools. Students recited the Pledge of Allegiance and heard words regarding the events of the day in 2001. At JES, music teacher Joel Kithcart sang “The National Anthem,” and a Cardinal High School student played “Taps.” The Middlefield VFW Post 9678 laid a wreath at the base of the flag pole to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.