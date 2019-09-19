Kristie Steyer, 440-632-0261 x1000
Students, staff commemorate 9/11
Students at both Jordak Elementary School and Cardinal Middle School held observances Sept. 11 to commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11. Members of Scout Troop 3141 in Middlefield and 7046 from Parkman led flag-raising ceremonies at both schools. Students recited the Pledge of Allegiance and heard words regarding the events of the day in 2001. At JES, music teacher Joel Kithcart sang “The National Anthem,” and a Cardinal High School student played “Taps.” The Middlefield VFW Post 9678 laid a wreath at the base of the flag pole to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.
