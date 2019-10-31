Two employees of the Geauga County Probate and Juvenile courts, who are the target of a criminal investigation, now claim they are the victims in a federal lawsuit filed last week.
Kim Laurie, court administrator, and Seth Miller, the court’s chief compliance officer, filed the suit Oct. 23 in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Cleveland Division, which claims they were part of an orchestrated plan by Geauga County Auditor Charles Walder to discredit them and the court for voicing objections to new rules put in place that were “increasingly burdensome and, in the opinion of Ms. Laurie, ‘legally unnecessary.’”
“Ms. Laurie voiced her opinion that Auditor Walder and his staff were misinterpreting and misusing governing statutes to impede her work as fiscal officer, to compromise the integrity and independence of the court and to create an impediment to the proper discharge of the court’s judicial functions,” attorney Jay Crook, representing the pair, wrote in a press release on the filing.
A request for a response from the auditor’s office had not been answered as of Tuesday.
Ms. Laurie and Mr. Miller were the subjects of a criminal investigation, stemming from an encounter between the court and auditor office staff on June 27. Mr. Walder accused the pair of disrupting his office and stealing documents from the auditor’s office. Mr. Walder would institute a ban on both from coming to the auditor’s office and instead ask that contact between the two offices only be made through e-mails or letters.
Chardon Police Chief Scott Niehus said three weeks ago that a special prosecutor was continuing to review the case.
Although the dispute came to a head June 27, the lawsuit states the dispute dates back to shortly after Mr. Walder was appointed county auditor in May of 2018. According to the suit, Mr. Walder began implementing new restrictions and requirements for payment of vendors which led to the delaying of payments of court invoices. The suit states until those new restrictions were put in place, the auditor’s office had no issues with processing the court’s invoices.
The suit states when Ms. Laurie began questioning the legality of Mr. Walder’s actions, Mr. Walder took retaliatory actions against her, including filing a complaint with the Ohio Auditor’s Office.
“The complaint to the Ohio auditor was in retaliation for the persistent attempts by Laurie to ensure that the court’s contractors were paid, and her speaking out against the legality-reasonableness of Walder’s changes,” the lawsuit states.
The suit claims the state found Mr. Walder’s complaint “unsubstantiated,” causing Mr. Walder to seek revenge. The auditor’s office has disputed the court’s characterization of the findings of the state auditor, saying no criminal wrongdoing was found, but not that proper accounting practices were being followed by the court.
The suit charges that Mr. Walder also sought to discredit Mr. Miller because he had left his job at the auditor’s office to take a job with the court. “The personal animus expressed by Auditor Walder against former employees of his office is at least part of the reason for his personal animosity towards and retaliatory actions against Miller,” the suit states.
In addition, the suit claims that retaliatory actions by Mr. Walder included non-payment for a mileage reimbursement request from Ms. Laurie, despite him giving approval to four other employee’s reimbursement requests, including one for Mr. Walder.
“Walder’s threat of criminal prosecution and ban on access to the public space of the auditor’s office was in direct response to the First Amendment protected activities of Laurie and Miller, and was chronologically closely related to public defeats or embarrassments of Walder; specifically the first threat-attempt at criminal prosecution came mere weeks after Walder’s accusations of criminal misconduct against the Geauga County Probate-Juvenile Court in general, and Laurie in specific, were deemed to be unsubstantiated by the Ohio State Auditor; and the second threat-attempt at criminal prosecution came after Laurie publicly spoke out against Walder’s practices in approval of payment for probate-juvenile vendors, and was involved in an effort to clarify Ohio law about the matter,” the suit states.
The lawsuit further claims a video provided to media following the June 27 incident at the auditor’s office was doctored to make it appear that the encounter was longer than it actually was and that Mr. Walder made public statements disparaging both.
The suit states the two are victims of First Amendment violations, whistle-blower retaliation and defamation.
The suit seeks monetary awards of more than $75,000 on two counts and more than $25,000 on another count of the suit.
In addition, it seeks court orders stopping the auditor from banning court officials from the auditor’s office and from “seeking or threatening criminal prosecutor for any legal action they may take while in the physical area of the Geauga County Auditor’s Office.”
