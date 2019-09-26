Arbor Day celebration
Burton Village will celebrate Arbor Day Oct. 12. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. on Burton Square. Those attending will be able to get a Black Hills spruce tree sapling. Debbie Palmisano, village arborist, said the village had hoped to provide redbud trees, but they were unavailable.
Roadside berms to be widened
Geauga County will team with the state to provide safer travel for cyclists and Amish buggies.
Shane Hajjar, Geauga County deputy engineer, told Geauga County Commissioners Tuesday the partnership will allow $14 million to be used on Geauga County roads to benefit the non-motorized vehicles travelling county roads. He said the money will be used to widen berms along roads where there have been higher incidents of conflict between motorized and non-motorized vehicles.
Mr. Hajjar said the roads for improvements are Old State (Route 608), Kinsman (Route 87), Tavern (Route 168), Mumford and Newcomb roads.
Water treatment plant approved
Geauga County Commissioners approved a $4 million contract Tuesday for the construction of a waste-water treatment plant at the intersection of Route 422 and Ravenna Road.
Commissioners awarded the $4.023 million contract to Workman Industrial Services that will allow for the expansion of an existing plant in Auburn Township and the conversion of a waste-water treatment plant, known as the Troy Oaks treatment plant, to a pump station.
Steve Oluic, director of the Geauga County Department of Water Resources, said the changes are being made to accommodate growth in the area, including the expansion of Great Lakes Cheese. He said it also eliminates the number of treatment plants the department now services.
