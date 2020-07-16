As COVID-19 graphs spike throughout the country for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Geauga County Health Commissioner Thomas Quade is urging residents to wear face masks in public places.
“In Geauga County we’re holding fairly steady, we’re usually somewhere between two and three cases a day, every once in a while we’ll see a spike”, Mr. Quade said.
In response to an increase in cases in Geauga County and Middlefield especially, the Ohio Department of Health raised Geauga’s risk level from level one (yellow) to level two (orange), with level three (red) carrying a state-mandated mask requirement. Neighboring Cuyahoga and Trumbull counties were at level three as of early this week.
“Geauga County is looking pretty good,” he explained. “The reason we jumped from the yellow level to the orange level has to do with cases outside institutions. About half of our cases are coming from the Middlefield area.”
Mr. Quade is also calling for more permanent efforts to prevent increases in cases and hospitalizations outside the county and emphasized that businesses should make an effort to encourage masks.
“Masks are good for the public’s health,” he said. “They may also be good for business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.