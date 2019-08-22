Donation to youth aviation camp
Geauga County Commissioner Ralph Spidalieri donated $1,000 to the EAA Chapter 5 Summer Youth Aviation Camp program on behalf of Great Lakes Outdoor Supply before the chapter’s business meeting in Hangar 3 of the Geauga County Airport in Middlefield Aug. 12.
The Summer Youth Aviation Camp ran from July 17-21 for campers in sixth though ninth grades. Campers in the program learn about instrumentation, navigation, sheet metal riveting and fabric covering, in addition to touring various hangars, participating in experiment-based learning activities and listening to career day speakers. Chapter 5 members volunteer their time to serve as staff and pilots for the program.
Leadership nominations sought
Leadership Geauga County is seeking nominations from the community for those who go above and beyond to make Geauga a better place to live.
Since 2001, Leadership Geauga County has honored visionary and dedicated community leaders whose extraordinary work has enhanced the quality of life in the county. They recognize individuals and organizations that have given generously of their time and talents to promote a stronger community and have shaped Geauga County in significant ways.
The awards are presented to individuals, businesses and/or nonprofit agencies that demonstrate outstanding leadership by contributions through volunteerism, philanthropy or innovation. Nominees must reside in Geauga County to be considered and do not have to be associated with, or alumni of Leadership Geauga.
The Emerald Leader will be recognized at the annual Leadership Geauga Emerald Ball on March 7, 2020. Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 16. For more information or to submit a nomination visit http://www.leadershipgeauga.org/emerald-leader
City takes steps toward sidewalks
Chardon city is gearing up to start its next phase of installing new sidewalks.
The city’s planning commission approved a concept plan Monday for a new stretch of sidewalks along South Street (Route 44) from Burlington Oval Drive to the north side of the Chardon Lakes Golf Course Driving Range.
City Engineer Douglas Courtney told the commission that the city accepted bids last week for the project and the low bidder was A&J Cement Contractors at $176,415. He said the sidewalk will be 5-feet wide and concrete. The company will also provide repairs for existing sidewalks as part of the city’s ongoing repair program.
In 2016, City Council identified four areas for needed sidewalks. Last year, the city completed sidewalks around the perimeter of Chardon Square. Other projects identified by council are sidewalks along Chardon Windsor Road to the city’s Mel Harder Park and along Center Street (Route 44).
Rabies vaccine program to begin
The Ohio Department of Health in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and local health departments, will begin annual fall oral rabies vaccination operations this week in 14 northeast Ohio counties including Geauga. Weather permitting, baiting will begin on or around this Friday and will cover 4,825 square miles of the state’s northeastern and eastern border. Bait distribution should be completed by approximately Sept. 3.
Rabies is a viral disease that affects mammals including people and is almost always fatal. Oral rabies vaccination baiting operations are intended to immunize raccoons that are at greatest risk of being exposed to raccoon rabies coming into the state. The goal is to create an “immune barrier” along the Ohio state line that can prevent the spread of the raccoon variant of rabies across the rest of the state.
Approximately 800,000 baits will be distributed by various methods in each county including fixed-wing aircraft, helicopter, and ground vehicles. Residents in the areas to be baited should be aware of low-flying aircraft and should keep children and pets away from the baits.
Update made on condo proposal
The BrickHaus Co. condominium project planned for Chagrin Falls, off Cleveland Street on the former Chase Bag property has been refined to feature six townhomes.
The new development was to have had a preliminary review before the architectural review board Tuesday.
The layout features one two-unit townhouse and four closely spaced but separate townhomes.
It is expected the project will need a variance to the river buffer zone since most of the property is within that area, according to village administrator Rob Jamieson.
