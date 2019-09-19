A Geauga County Sheriff Deputy, whose heroic actions saved a life, and a social worker with Geauga’s Jobs and Family Services, who works to protect some of the county’s most vulnerable, were recognized Tuesday by Geauga County Commissioners.
Commissioners provided Deputy Jake Smith and social worker Allison Stout each with resolutions recognizing their efforts to make Geauga County a great place to live.
Deputy Smith was recognized for the courage he showed March 6 when fire tore through a Newbury Township home.
Deputy Smith said he was patrolling in the Newbury area when an alert came across his computer, reporting a house fire. Knowing he could make rapid response, Deputy Smith got to the home before the fire department arrived.
He said he found a man on the side of the home, attempting to get animals out of the home. He said the entire side of the home was in flames, making visibility inside the home non-existent.
He asked the man whether anyone else was in the home and the man told him his daughter was still in the home on the second floor.
Deputy Smith quickly moved to the front door of the home in hope of getting inside. But, he said, he found a screen door had been painted over and the door wouldn’t budge. He said he ripped the screen door off its hinges and attempted to kick the door in, though it still put up a fight.
All the while, he said, he could hear the daughter on the other side. Not panicking, Deputy Smith saw another opportunity just 10 feet away – a large window. He used his flashlight to break the window, but leading the daughter to safety did not come easy as smoke blinded the woman to the escape route.
Deputy Smith said he asked the woman to feel her way toward the flashlight he had stuck through the window, finally getting the woman to the window where he grabbed her arm and pulled her to safety.
Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said Deputy Smith’s courageous actions likely saved the woman’s life as the smoke would have overcome her in a matter of minutes. He noted that Deputy Smith had also been recognized for his efforts by the Geauga County Bar Association.
A second resolution was also given to Ms. Stout for going “above and beyond to make connections with seniors” as a social worker and a member of Job and Family’s Adult Protective Services Team.
Craig Swenson, executive director of Job and Family Services, said Ms. Stout had received national recognition for her work in protecting the county’s senior citizens from abuse, neglect, exploitation and self-neglect.
“I wanted you guys to know the amazing work being done,” Mr. Swenson said. “She has gone above and beyond to make connections with seniors.”
Ms. Stout was the recent recipient of the National Adult Protective Services Association’s Spirit of NAPSA Award “for going above and beyond the call of duty in helping the adults and families she serves,” the resolution stated.
The resolution noted that the adult protective services team works to serve the county’s seniors “who are in danger of harm, unable to protect themselves, and/or have no one else to assist them.”
It cites the National Council on Aging which estimates that one in 10 Americans aged 60 and over have experienced some form of elder abuse with some studies showing that as many as five million elders are abused each year in the United States. Research has further shown that only one in 14 cases of elder abuse are reported to authorities.
In 2018, the adult protective services team investigated 150 cases of suspected elder abuse, neglect and/or exploitation. As of August, the team has investigated 120 such cases.
“Ms. Stout’s exemplary casework demonstrates the requisite passion, empathy, creativity, collaboration and resilience that Geauga County’s seniors deserve,” the resolution states.
Ms. Stout has been with Geauga County’s Jobs and Family Services for 12 years.
