HUNTING VALLEY — Nearly 80 spectators gathered at the corner of South Woodland and Chagrin River Road to watch President Donald Trump’s motorcade drive by en route to a private fundraiser in Hunting Valley last Friday night. Brian Colleran, head of the nursing home development company Foundations Health Solutions, hosted the private fundraiser at his home at the corner of Shaker Boulevard and Chagrin River Road.
President Trump put Hunting Valley on his schedule due to its abundant wealth, according to John Carroll University political science Associate Professor Colin Swearingen. He said that if the president plans to hold a fundraiser, it is important to have a lot of people who are willing to donate the maximum amount allowed by the Federal Election Commission.
“It’s a convenient way to raise a lot of money at one event,” Dr. Swearingen said. “When you think about a candidate’s time, that is a huge bang for their buck.”
Individuals are permitted to donate up to $2,800 for a primary election and an additional $2,800 for a general election, Dr. Swearingen said. Individuals can also donate $35,500 to the national party committee. Dr. Swearingen said attendees at President Trump’s fundraiser were more than likely asked to make both contributions.
“The whole Chagrin Valley is one of the wealthiest parts of the entire state,” he noted. “If you’re looking in northeast Ohio for concentrated wealth, it’s going to be the Chagrin Valley or Shaker Heights.”
Ohio is a battleground state for the 2020 election, Dr. Swearingen said. He said that although it has gained Republican support over the last eight years, Democrats can still win the swing state.
During President Trump’s visit, people both for and against the president’s policies gathered along the motorcade route including near the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field where Moreland Hills and Hunting Valley meet.
Jane Anderson of Sagamore Hills said that she drove out to the village to look around for the motorcade but stopped to join the crowd. Ms. Anderson said that she had not seen a presidential motorcade since former President John F. Kennedy came to Cleveland in the 1960s.
“I just came out to look around and I found this corner and said, ‘It’s my lucky day,’” Ms. Anderson said.
Scotty McCormack, 18, of Chagrin Falls was at the corner for a chance to catch a glimpse of President Trump. “This is a rare appearance,” he said.
Presidential visits are not an everyday occurrence here, prompting local law enforcement to map safety plans. Hunting Valley Police Chief Michael Cannon said that his department had two weeks notice before President Trump’s arrival.
Chief Cannon said that this type of event requires collaboration between local law enforcement and emergency response teams. Hunting Valley police also worked with police from Chagrin Falls, Gates Mills, Moreland Hills and Pepper Pike, in addition to the Secret Service, the Valley Enforcement Group, the special weapons and tactics team, the Chagrin Falls Fire Department and its hazardous materials team.
“It is very secretive due to safety concerns,” he said, “We’re under the direction of the Secret Service. They need our help but they dictate it. Every plan is in flux because you don’t know [the president’s] schedule or the best route to come in.”
Chief Cannon said that President Trump landed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Air Force One and then took the helicopter Marine One to a landing zone off South Woodland. President Trump rode in the motorcade, which included State Highway Patrol and the MetroHealth Life Flight ambulance, to the residence.
The police department’s main concerns are securing the area and ensuring the safety of everyone involved, Chief Cannon said. He brought nearly every Hunting Valley officer to assist with the president’s visit, totaling 13 officers. Chief Cannon said that since the fundraiser was in Hunting Valley, the village police had direct contact with the Secret Service, such as working to determine which streets would be closed. Shaker Boulevard was closed at Chagrin River Road and South Woodland was open until President Trump’s helicopter landed.
“When he arrives we have to shut down traffic until the motorcade clears,” Chief Cannon said.
He further explained that the motorcade does not stop at traffic lights or stop signs, which is why other agencies were used for mutual aid in traffic control. That was one of the duties for Moreland Hills police, Police Chief Kevin Wyant said.
“Prior to the start of the event, I did have a briefing with those involved to pass along information that everyone should have so everyone is on the same page,” he said.
Chief Wyant has worked in Moreland Hills for 31 years and has served as chief since 2014. He said that he also assisted when another president came to a local municipality, but President Trump’s visit was different. Chief Wyant explained that this time, the motorcade went through a significant portion of Moreland Hills, including South Woodland and Chagrin River Road.
“It’s a collaboration between a number of agencies, there’s a common goal and we all work together to achieve that goal,” he said. “It’s the safety of the residents and those traveling the roadways and such, as well as secure travel for the motorcade.”
Chief Cannon agreed, saying that safety is their priority. “In the police world, we’re apolitical.”
Chief Cannon said that one of the officers’ concerns when a president comes to town is the possibility of protestors, and several were waiting at the corner of Chagrin River Road and South Woodland.
Jackie Sedlak, 56, of Russell Township, brought her daughters, Hannah, 21, and Emma, 17, to protest President Trump’s policies They held signs as the motorcade passed by stating President Trump was a racist, rapist and narcissist.
“It is important for everyone’s voice to be heard,” Emma said. “[President Trump] comes to Cleveland to an estate in Hunting Valley. That indicates what kind of people live in this community.”
Supporters were along the road holding signs as well. One woman’s sign stated, “Trump 2020, landslide.”
Chief Cannon said that this is not the first time he has participated in a presidential visit, noting that he was also involved when Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama came to Cleveland. But, President Trump’s visit is the first time that Chief Cannon had the top leadership role. During the July 12 visit, Chief Cannon was stationed in the command center and focused on communication between all the agencies involved.
“You want communication to be as smooth as possible,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.