State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, sat down with local officials last week to address the Hunting Valley amendment, a provision in the state biennial budget that would have stripped between $3 million and $6 million from the Orange City School District. Though Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed this amendment, Chagrin Valley officials chose to address the issue rather than let it fade away.
“This was a necessary and tough conversation that we the mayors and members of the school board felt needed to be had with Sen. Dolan,” Mayor Richard Bain of Pepper Pike said.
“We appreciate his openness to hearing our criticism for how this situation transpired. We appreciate his commitment, for he has commented that if this type of assault on the school district were to rise legislatively again, he would let us know.”
Sen. Dolan acknowledged that “the criticisms of my actions about not communicating with the school prior to the amendment being introduced are fair.”
He met with representatives of eastern Cuyahoga County communities on Sept. 20 during a closed-door session.
The amendment specifically designed to change school taxes only in Hunting Valley surfaced at the last minute during the joint conference committee. Sen. Dolan, chairman of the finance committee, sat on this committee as well. He represents District 24, which includes Hunting Valley and parts of Moreland Hills along with Gates Mills, Chagrin Falls, Bentleyville and Solon.
Local mayors and school district officials were not aware of the amendment until the day before Gov. DeWine signed the budget in July.
“That led to a big part of the angst over this issue. I believe that the Orange schools are quality schools, and I believe there is further dialogue to take place between Hunting Valley and the school district to bring out everyone’s concerns,” Sen. Dolan said.
State Rep. Juanita Brent, D-Cleveland, called the meeting last week that included representatives of communities in the Orange school district including Mayor Bain, Orange Village Mayor Kathy Mulcahy, Woodmere Mayor Ben Holbert, Moreland Hills Council President Dan Fritz, Orange Superintendent Lynn Campbell and Orange Board of Education President Beth Wilson-Fish and Vice President Deborah Kamat.
Though the meeting was closed, the attendees did answer a few questions from the Times following the meeting.
Mayor Mulcahy described the session as a “good meeting of minds” and a “civil discussion.” Mrs. Kamat said that the Orange community must know in advance if a similar provision comes up again so they can prepare accordingly.
“In the future, if there’s an amendment like this that comes up, we hope [Sen. Dolan] will let us know ahead of time,” she said.
Sen. Dolan said that he does not anticipate this happening again, adding that he has learned his lesson about communication. Mr. Fritz said that mayors, council people and school district officials must keep a close watch on the Hunting Valley amendment on behalf of their residents. In Moreland Hills, where Mr. Fritz is the sole candidate for the mayoral election this fall, some children attend the Orange schools while others go to the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village schools.
“The move was disingenuous, and the residents of Moreland Hills who attend the Orange schools aren’t happy about it,” Mr. Fritz said. “The messaging needs to be improved. Getting blindsided is not acceptable.”
According to public school enrollment data provided by Orange schools Treasurer Todd Puster that was approximated from the U.S. census, 17 percent of school age children in Hunting Valley attend the Orange schools. About 50 percent attend Orange from Moreland Hills, 56 percent from Orange Village, 55 percent from Pepper Pike and 100 percent from Woodmere.
“People are protective of what they have, and they don’t want to lose it,” Mayor Holbert said. “The possibility of that happening through the budget was of significant concern.”
Rep. Brent explained that the underlying issue here is school funding.
“There’s an intentional fight against public education, and there are people who don’t like how schools are funded,” Rep. Brent said. “That’s not right and that’s not fair. The people who are hurt the most are the children.
“What happened at Orange can happen anywhere, this is not an isolated situation,” she said. “There will be a domino effect if this ever sees the light of day in the statehouse.”
Rep. Brent also said that this is an election year for the Orange school board and advised voters to “see through the smoke and fire” to find the candidates who will do what is best for the district. Running for the two seats up for grabs are incumbent BOE members Mrs. Wilson-Fish and Melanie Weltman as well as newcomer Meredith Bond of Hunting Valley.
Dr. Campbell said that divisiveness does not help schools and he would like to work together with other community leaders. Mrs. Wilson-Fish said that she is grateful for the chance to openly discuss the district’s concerns over this amendment.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have this meeting and discuss the future of our school district,” she said. “I’m thankful to Matt Dolan for meeting with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.