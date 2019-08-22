HUNTING VALLEY — Councilman Gerald Medinger is running for another term of office on Village Council during the Nov. 5 general election. Mr. Medinger, 79, is one of three candidates for three available council seats.
“We’ve been very successful as a team collaborating with the mayor, five other council people and Finance Director Brian Coughlin,” he said. “I’m desirous of maintaining positive growth for the village.”
Mr. Medinger joined council in 2010 to fill the vacancy left by Peter Hellman’s resignation. He said that his main goal is to preserve the village’s quality of life. Council members have worked diligently to follow their budget, he said, and keep up with necessary road maintenance, such as the current projects on County Line and Cedar roads.
He described himself as “collaborative” and said that he works with other council members in regards to the financial aspect of village operations. In addition, Mr. Medinger spoke about his involvement in preservation along Chagrin River Road.
“I’ve been instrumental in overseeing the acquisition and disposition of land along Chagrin River Road in an effort to preserve the viewscape,” he said.
He is a founding partner at Weber Wood Medinger, a commercial real estate company headquartered in Cleveland. Mr. Medinger said that he has worked with industrial and office brokerage and industrial and office developments on Cleveland’s east side. In the 1990s, Mr. Medinger said that his firm started representing Cleveland corporations in their real estate activities all over the country and the world.
Outside of his firm, Mr. Medinger has served on various boards in the community. He was on the board of directors for Health Hill Hospital for Children, which is now the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation. He was the president of the Country Club in Pepper Pike and attended Leadership Cleveland and the FBI Citizens Academy, he said.
Currently, Mr. Medinger is the board chairman for the Ed Keating Center, which assists addicted and alcoholic men and women, and he is the president of Arrowhead Farm, his housing development in the village. Mr. Medinger said that since he has been president of his housing community, the development resurfaced their internal roads and dedicated the roads to the village for future maintenance.
He is a graduate of University School and Denison University and has lived in Hunting Valley for 21 years.
