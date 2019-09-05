Lou DeVincentis 219-831-8600 ext 6626
Preschool awarded PBIS Bronze
Orange Inclusive Preschool has been named a recipient of the Ohio PBIS Bronze Recognition Award for 2019. Each year the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Network recognizes schools for their quality and fidelity of PBIS implementation. The preschool joins Gold Award winner Moreland Hills Elementary School as the second school recognized in the District. Schools are eligible to receive awards at the bronze, silver or gold level of distinction.
Directories available
The Orange High School PTA’s “2019-20 Lion’s Roar Directory” is now on sale. Proceeds from the sale of this directory benefit the OHS PTA in its service to Orange Schools. Parents may place their order at www.orangeschools.org/LionsRoar.aspx. Directories are $15 each, and payment can be made via PayPal after the form is submitted.
Open house and late start
Moreland Hills Elementary School Open House for grades three through five will be held Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. MHS grades three through five will have a delayed start of 10 a.m. on Sept. 6.
Renovation showcase
The Orange Board of Education will host a community open house on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. at Brady Middle School to showcase the phase three renovations to the school. That evening’s regular board meeting will be held afterwards at 6 p.m. at the middle school.
The renovations were made during the summer and include repurposing former music rooms, developing collaborative spaces, redesigning the media center, upgrading classrooms, improving lighting and more.
