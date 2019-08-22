HUNTING VALLEY — Residents will see a charter amendment on the Nov. 5 ballot that would pave the way for an 8-mill levy for road improvements and maintenance.
A voter-approved charter amendment is needed in order for Village Council to approve the proposed levy, but the electors would not vote again to pass the levy itself.
Deputy Finance Director Bernice Schreiber said that this 15-year levy would cost taxpayers $280 per $100,000 of property value each year. The village will receive $1.154 million annually in levy revenue, she added. Council passed the charter change ordinance at its Aug. 13 meeting.
According to Law Director Steve Byron, the ordinance submits the charter amendment to the voters, and the charter amendment would allow council to levy the tax without a further vote of the people. Mr. Byron said that charter amendments for an upcoming ballot must be submitted to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections 60 days before the election, while other candidate races and issues have a deadline of 90 days. If passed, collections would start in 2020.
Mr. Byron said that passing the levy through a charter amendment is easier than placing a levy on the ballot without a charter amendment in various ways. Charter amendments have a later deadline, which means that council does not have to decide about putting the levy on the ballot as quickly.
A statutory levy would also require a more lengthy legislative process, according to Mr. Byron, because the village would have to pass legislation to ask the county to certify the millage and then put the levy on the ballot. A charter levy also allows more options in naming the purpose of the levy, he said.
“The charter levy is easier through the legislative process, the deadline and it offers more flexibility,” Mr. Byron said.
At that same meeting, council passed another ordinance for a charter amendment to be submitted to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Council is looking to add one more citizen to the Architectural Board of Review to make it easier for the group to have a quorum at their meetings.
Currently, there are five voting members of the board. There are three citizens who are appointed by the mayor, a council representative and the mayor or the mayor’s designee. There are also two architectural advisers who must be registered and licensed architects in the state of Ohio, and they do not vote on agenda items.
Mr. Byron said that the board in the past sometimes had trouble getting a quorum. One more voting member could help get the required number of board members at a meeting to attend to the agenda. According to the ordinance, it takes an affirmative vote of three members to take any action.
If the voters approve the charter amendment in November, it would become effective on Dec. 1. When ABR members first join, one person is appointed to a one-year term, one is appointed to a two-year term, one to a three-year term and one to a four-year term. Subsequent terms are all four years, Mr. Byron said.
