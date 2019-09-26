Lou DeVincentis 219-831-8600 ext 6626
Students visit activities fair
Orange High School hosted its annual activities fair earlier this school year to give students the opportunity to learn about the activities and clubs the school offers. From French Club, Robotics and Mock Trial to Spirit Club, Model UN and Key Club, students in all grades were able to hear about the various activities and clubs and sign up for the ones that interested them most.
National Merit Students
Orange High School seniors Yimin Chen and Seyan Coco were named Commmended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQTS).
