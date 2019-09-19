The Orange City School District received an overall A on the 2018-19 state report card, showing an upward trend from their B last year. The district showed consistent improvement in various categories, including achievement and gap closing.
“I continue to be very proud of the hard work that our families, kids and teachers put into this,” Superintendent Lynn Campbell said of the report card results. “I think that our success is due to that, and I continue to be proud of that.”
In the overall ranking, Orange was 24th out of the 608 public school districts in the state. The Ohio Department of Education released the annual report cards for districts on Sept. 12.
There are six categories on the report card, including Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers and Prepared for Success. Dr. Campbell spoke at length on Achievement and how the district made progress since it earned a B in this category last year.
A year ago, the district missed indicators for sixth-grade math, seventh-grade math and high school geometry. This year, students missed the seventh-grade math indicator again but met every other indicator.
“[Our teachers] did increase their focus. They responded and looked at released test items,” Dr. Campbell said. “They worked on incorporating assessments in classrooms that align to the state test. It was a lot of hard work.”
The performance index recognizes schools for improving the performance of all students, not just those who scored proficient or higher, according to the report card. Orange slightly increased its performance index to 105.4 out of 120 points compared to 104.5 points last year.
In addition, the district earned an A in Gap Closing, the same grade as last year. For this measure, students are divided into nine subcategories, including students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students and black students. Last year, several of the subgroups at Orange did not meet the indicator set by the state, but every subgroup hit the mark this year.
Orange also maintained its A in Progress. Dr. Campbell explained that it is important to see that the students are meeting the indicators but also progressing from one year to the next. The district earned an A in progress for gifted students, students in the lowest 20 percent in achievement and students with disabilities.
“Just knowing that we met [the indicators] in growth and achievement is important to me,” Dr. Campbell said. “You can have a percentage of kids pass a test but turn around and they weren’t growing. To make the A in growth and achievement is special and important to point out.”
In addition, Orange earned an A for its Graduation Rate despite a reporting error. Dr. Campbell said that a group of students were incorrectly entered into the computer system as graduating in 2019 when they actually will graduate in 2020. The students currently are seniors at Orange High School, but the report card makes it look as though the students did not graduate in four years.
“We graduated every student last year except for special needs students who can stay until they are 23,” he said.
Orange received an NR, or “not rated,” in the category for Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers. Dr. Campbell said that incoming kindergarteners must be assessed by Sept. 30. Less than 5 percent of the kindergarteners were identified as off-track, meaning that the district is not rated in this category.
According to the report card, Orange’s only B was in the Prepared for Success category, which measures SAT and ACT test scores, AP exam scores and the number of students who earn an honors diploma or industry-recognized credential. Orange is part of the Mayfield Excel TECC, a career technical consortium where students can learn hands-on skills for career preparation. Dr. Campbell said that those spots are competitive and Orange does not have high participation in those programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.