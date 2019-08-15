MORELAND HILLS — Ethan Spencer, who is running for council during the Nov. 5 general election, said he wants to bring a new perspective to the village leadership.
Mr. Spencer, 52, is the vice president and corporate treasurer for American Greetings. He has held that position for two years, but has worked at the company in executive roles for 15 years. Mr. Spencer is an alumnus of Dartmouth College and has a master’s degree in business from Northwestern University.
“I’m not a politician but I have 20 years of executive level business experience in sales operations and finance,” he said. “That could add a new perspective to council.”
Mr. Spencer said that he first became interested in village operations about six months ago when 23 properties were required to tie into the sanitary sewer line and abandon their septic tanks. He said that the sewer mandate drew his interest, but he wanted to run on a broad platform.
Six months ago, he began meeting with Mayor Susan Renda and attending council meetings, and he determined that he could have a positive effect on Moreland Hills. Mr. Spencer mentioned three main goals that he would have for the village. The first goal, he said, is to maintain and protect the character and beauty of the village and respect the rights of property owners. Second, he would make sure that the village officials are good stewards of taxpayer money. Third, Mr. Spencer wants to improve two-way communication between the village government and the residents about priorities and actions.
“The important thing is to talk to a lot of residents and listen to them,” he said.
While Mr. Spencer walked around the village collecting signatures, he said that the residents had questions about property owners’ rights and what they are allowed to do with their land, finances and priorities for spending, future development in Moreland Hills and services that the village provides.
Mr. Spencer said that he has significant financial experience, pays attention to details and is able to dig deep into issues. He added that he is good at listening to people and would bring creative, new ideas to the village.
Outside of his work at American Greetings, Mr. Spencer said that he is a board member for the Cleveland Zoological Society and used to volunteer with the Dartmouth Alumni Association.
“I raised three kids in the village,” he said. “I’ve been involved with the schools and the community. I love this village and I want to represent it in a positive way moving forward.”
Mr. Spencer is running for one of two four-year council seats up for grabs. There are three other candidates running and the election is Nov. 5.
