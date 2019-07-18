MORELAND HILLS — For spectators of the $50,000 Lindsay Maxwell Charitable Fund Cleveland Grand Prix, the most nerve-wracking part is always the wait to see which riders, if any, will make it to a tie-breaking jump-off round.
Sighs could be heard following the first three of 14 total horses at the finale of the 10-day Chagrin Hunter Jumper Classic this past Sunday as each of them knocked down one of the obstacles. And while the fourth rider – Filip de Wandel of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania – jumped clear aboard his Swedish mare, earning the loudest applause up to that point, it wasn’t until the class was more than halfway over that another horse and rider jumped fault-free.
In the end, Ali Wolff of New Albany, Ohio took home top honors from the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field against three other competitors in the jump-off round, leaving only a few hundredths of a second between her and second place, Mr. Wandel.
“I didn’t even know,” Ms. Wolff said about her time. “Every time I watch other rounds, I try to see where I can shave off (time) a bit better, and I almost get too competitive.” She added that she knew she had to ride her own plan to the best of her ability, not worry about someone else’s.
Ms. Wolff was the third to go in the jump-off after Mr. Wandel aboard Elyria Sitte, and Willie Tynan of Wellington, Florida, riding Freya.Ms. Wolff and her 14-year-old German-bred Holsteiner, Casall, finished their second clear round in 38.943 seconds, beating Mr. Wandel’s time of 38.989.
Megan Bash of Hunting Valley followed with the most seasoned horse in the class, Silver Spring, but couldn’t out-speed Ms. Wolff.
Ms. Wolff won the top prize of $15,000, Mr. Wandel took home $11,000 and Ms. Bash $6,500.
Casall has been with Ms. Wolff for six years now, yet they didn’t always have a money-winning partnership.
“He was really quirky when I first got him,” Ms. Wolff said. “I almost second-guessed my purchase, but he’s the type of horse where you have to build up your trust before they start meshing with you. Suddenly he broke out into this new speed about two years ago, and it was like we had a brand-new relationship.”
The 30-year-old professional first competed at the classic as a junior jumper before traveling abroad and only returned home to Ohio within the last few years. She has competed as a member of U.S. teams in several countries, including Canada, Sweden and England.
“Initially we came to this show because it fit into the schedule,” Ms. Wolff said, adding that she and her clients loved it and have been coming since. “They do such an amazing job here and run such a great show that I want to keep supporting it. The hospitality is amazing, it’s only two and a half hours away, and it’s just inclusive to all of our customers.”
Every one of her clients placed in the ribbons throughout this year’s show. The youngest at age 15 even placed in the top 12 of the International Hunter Derby against many nationally ranked riders.
Ms. Wolff showed several horses herself throughout the week, including Casall. The pair won Friday’s $10,000 Welcome Stake, where Mr. Wandel and his 9-year-old mare Elyria Sitte placed fourth.
Going into the July 14 Grand Prix jump-off, Mr. Wandel said he knew it was going to be difficult to win, especially against Casall. It was the first grand prix for Elyria Sitte, but he wasn’t overly worried. “To set a good time to beat, you have to just keep rhythm and turn,” he said.
Mr. Wandel is a 40-year-old professional originally from Belgium, where he mostly trained young horses at lower levels.
Since coming to the U.S., Mr. Wandel has had a few grand prix horses. One of his newest, Elyria Sitte has been with him for about eight weeks. “She’s quite an intense girl,” he said. “Lately I’ve been figuring out how to relax her before a class.”
Mr. Wandel and Elyria Sitte also competed earlier in the week, winning Thursday’s $5,000 Open Speed Stake. This was Mr. Wandel’s first year competing at the Chagrin Hunter Jumper Classic.
More than 500 stalls were sold this year, according to Chairman Lori Proch. Although the number of competitors did not break last year’s record, there were more spectators that came out to watch the show, with approximately 4,000 at the Grand Prix alone.
“We got lucky with the weather this year, and we had such a beautiful day (Sunday),” Mrs. Proch said. “I think it was an enjoyable horse show, and it went off without any major issues.”
Other show highlights included the International and National Hunter derbies. Kelley Farmer of Wellington, Florida, won Saturday’s $20,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby aboard Consent, a 7-year-old German-bred owned in partnership with Olympian Kent Farrington. Jennifer Alfano of Ocala, Florida, topped the $5,000 National Hunter Derby on Sunday with the 12-year-old Silver Lining.
Among the spectators of these events were alumni from Red Raider Camp celebrating their first true reunion in more than 40 years, as well as competitors from the July 8 Riders with Disabilities competition. One Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center student, Sam Francetic of Euclid, was invited to present the $50,000 Lindsay Maxwell Charitable Fund Cleveland Grand Prix awards.
“It was our first time watching the show, and one day I hope to be able to do that,” Sam said. “It was really cool to go into the ring to present and then watch the horses trot around us. I’m thankful to Caroline (Holman, of the Lindsay Maxwell Charitable Fund) for inviting us, and to Fieldstone for the opportunity to represent them with Tessa (Merrill). It was a really unique experience.”
Grand Prix top 12 riders, horses and prize money
1st: Ali Wolff of New Albany; Casall; $15,000
2nd: Filip de Wandel of Mechanisburg, Pennsylvania; Elyria Sitte; $11,000
3rd: Megan Bash of Hunting Valley; Silver Spring; $6,500
4th: Willie Tynan of Wellington, Florida; Freya; $4,000
5th: Mr. Tynan; Fancy Girl; $3,000
6th: Mr. Tynan; Dominique; $2,500
7th: Hayley Barnhill of Collierville, Tennessee; Halibo van Texelhof; $2,000
8th: Ms. Wolff; Quirie 2; $1,500
9th: Ms. Barnhill; Gregory ES; $1,500
10th: Jill Gaffney of Batavia; Carlton Café; $1,000
11th: Alexa Lowe Wiseman of Upperville, Virginia; VDL Giardo; $1,000
12th: Virginia Bonnie of Upperville, Virginia; Corneel; $1,000
