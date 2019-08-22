The horses are gone and the tents have come down at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field in Moreland Hills following the 2019 Chagrin Hunter Jumper Classic. As the annual equestrian extravaganza wraps up, organizers report the horse show was a success by all standards.
“The competition was top rate regardless of the steamy and stormy weather,” said Lori Proch who is chairwoman of the organizing body, Chagrin Valley PHA Horse Shows, Inc. “Our mission goes beyond running a first-rate competition and includes public outreach through community involvement, as well as promotion of charitable events and fundraisers. All three of these areas are the hallmarks of this great horse show, which was honored to be ranked a U.S. Equestrian Federation Heritage Horse Show.”
Competition for all riders
The CHJC is unique in the horse show world because it hosts a diverse group of riders and horses across a spectrum of experience, not just elite riders at the top of their game. During the run of the show, they all compete on the same historic grounds that hosted North America’s first grand prix in 1965. For many equestrians, especially up-and-coming riders, it is sure to be one of the most prestigious events.
About 3,500 satin ribbons were awarded to a broad range of recipients during the entire CHJC, which started July 4 with nonrated competition that comprised more than 200 entries over the first three days. More than 1,000 ribbons and prizes were awarded to participants, including Emily Coley, 7, of Chagrin Falls, who trotted Lemony Snickets over 18-inch cross rail jumps during her first visit to the Schneider Saddlery Opening Weekend. In that same arena later that day, top riders competed over 3-foot high jumps in the $3,500 Mini Hunter Derby Presented by Assured Partners Insurance, and Linda Radigan of Vermilion rode RS Darwin to top honors.
A new slate of AA-rated classes later in the competition attracted nearly 500 entries from across the country.
Later in the competition, Ali Wolff of New Albany, Ohio, and her horse, Casall, captured the $10,000 Welcome Stake presented by the Shaughnessy Family. Then she returned some days later with her horse for the 5-foot high jumps to capture the show’s top prize in the $50,000 Lindsay Maxwell Charitable Fund Cleveland Grand Prix. In addition to her blue ribbon, silver trophy and other prizes, Ms. Wolff earned a check for $15,000 for her accomplishment.
Tessa Merrill and Sam Francetic, who ride at Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center in Bainbridge, joined Ms. Wolff and others in the ring for the $50,000 Lindsay Maxwell Charitable Fund awards presentation on behalf of all the disabled riding competitors. They were also joined by Caroline Holman, who represented grand prix title sponsor Lindsay Maxwell Charitable Fund. About 4,000 spectators turned out to watch the event including the Francetic family.
“It was our first time ever to see the show, and it was just amazing being that close to them jumping. You don’t realize they’re jumping that high when you watch TV. We felt very blessed to be invited to attend,” said Sam’s mother, Kim Francetic.
Sam added, “It was an incredible experience, and one day I hope to be able to do that. I’m thankful to Caroline for inviting us, and I’m grateful to Fieldstone for the opportunity to represent them with Tessa. It was really cool to go into the ring and watch the horses trot around us.”
When asked about the Fund’s support of the show, LMCF founder, Lindsay Maxwell said, “We are honored to partner with this well-respected competition that has for decades shown a remarkable dedication to creating access, opportunity and inclusion for local exhibitors and spectators while giving back to its local community.”
Focus on community, charity
The CHJC offered a number of events and activities to welcome spectators and make the equestrian world approachable for visitors of all ages and families, regardless of their level of equestrian experience and interest. Guests shopped, snacked and dined in the boutiques and treats area, and there was a wide range of ringside parties including charity benefits hosted by the horse show.
For example, the Bits & Leashes Bash for Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village on Friday of opening weekend was one fundraiser held with the competition as a backdrop. Guests enjoyed the Horse and Hound Relay Exhibition in the jumper ring while they dined and bid on teams during an auction that raised over $42,000 for the charity.
“This is truly a combined effort for a common and compassionate cause of which we are proud to be a part,” said Rescue Village Executive Director Hope Bernstein.
Other community attractions included a special camp reunion weekend at the horse show for alumni of Red Raider Camp, a Saturday evening Derby dinner and the Moreland Hills Historical Society-hosted history talk that explained the horse show’s rich heritage and welcomed a number of residents who had never attended the event.
But the best attended community event was the popular Junction Auto Family Day held on the polo field on July 13. Approximately 3,000 people attended. The highlight for many was seeing a horse up close, petting it and even taking a ride on a small pony.
Because organizers are still wrapping up and paying bills for 2019, the financial results of the Chagrin Hunter Jumper Classic are not final yet. The date for next year’s classic is July 2-20.
