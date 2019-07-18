MORELAND HILLS — The battle over sanitary sewers raised its ugly head again last week when a dozen residents voiced their concerns about the new policy before council and Mayor Susan Renda. The residents complained about the exorbitant cost of abandoning their septic tanks and said that the village administration did not properly research the matter before writing a policy.
“I believe that this decision is hasty and makes no sense,” Jackson Road resident Ethan Spencer said at the July 10 council meeting. “Given that Mayor Renda is not standing for re-election, I’m requesting that this decision be postponed so that further research, expert consultation and discussion can take place.”
In February, 23 residents received a letter from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health informing them that their property was accessible to a sanitary sewer. Therefore, they had six months to abandon their septic tanks and tie into the sewer line. When Village Engineer Jeff Filarski dug deeper into the matter, he found that there is no definition of “accessible.” He researched sewer accessibility and wrote a policy that Mayor Renda adopted in June.
Mr. Filarski’s policy states that a dwelling would be considered accessible to the sanitary sewer line if the distance from the lateral pipe at the right of way line to the connection point at the house is 400 feet or less. For properties that are accessible to the sewer, the village would provide a 6-inch lateral pipe at the right of way line in front of the property or reimburse the property owner for the connection fee of $5,500 if they already installed the pipe.
Jackson Road resident Thomas Kolakowski, who is required to tie into the sewer line, said that he has spent a considerable amount of money to keep his septic system functional.
“Now the money that we’ve spent is worthless,” Mr. Kolakowski said. “There is no benefit.”
Mayor Renda said that there is not a standard definition because every municipality is different in terms of sewer accessibility. She said that she has relied on the expertise of Mr. Filarski and the board of health to draft the policy.
Mr. Spencer said that through his own research, he could not find any other local municipalities that have a similar definition. Mr. Filarski said that he has written and revised this policy for the last six months. Olmsted Falls, Pepper Pike, Glenwillow and Oakwood Village also have laws that require households to abandon their septic system and tie into the sewer line if there is a sewer on their street, he said.
Mr. Spencer’s wife, Elizabeth, asked if the board of health could test their systems. If a property owner has a failing septic system, they could tie into the sewer line. If the system works, she said they would not need to tie in. Mr. Filarski contacted the board of health following the meeting and requested the county test septic systems.
“If it’s not a functional system, then the board of health will still require them to continue and tie in,” Mr. Filarski said. “If they are meeting the standards, then the board of health would determine if there could be a delay to tie in because that’s their call. We can’t guarantee how it’s going to go.”
Mr. Filarski said that the Ohio Administrative Code requires any property that is accessible to a sewer line to tie in.
“Any [septic] system is still polluting whether it meets nuisance requirements or not,” Mr. Filarski said of how septic systems work, which release treated wastewater into the soil.
He also addressed the residents’ statements about the cost of tying into the sewer line, which some said could be $40,000 to $50,000. Mr. Filarski has consistently said that it would cost at least $15,000 depending on how far the house is from the right of way. He said that one resident already tied in at a cost of $23,000. He advised residents to reach out to multiple contractors and find the most reasonable price.
Nate McConoughey, sanitarian program manager at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, said that the board will meet internally to discuss how to move forward then touch base with the village. Mr. McConoughey said that he wants to work with the residents.
“We will try to find a way to make this less painful,” he said. “We thought that the village running the lateral would eliminate the problems.”
Mayor Renda said that she is waiting for clarity on the situation from Mr. Filarski and the board of health before moving forward.
