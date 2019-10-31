Man avoids scam
A Munson Township man avoided being the latest victim of a scam last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Sherman Road resident reported Oct. 23 that he received an email stating his Microsoft account was frozen. When he called the number, he was advised to send a check.
Although the man wrote out a check, he did not send it. Instead, he called Microsoft to confirm that his account was not frozen.
He then reported the incident to police.
Woman accused of hitting man
A 45-year-old Newbury Township woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence Monday.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Claridon Mini Mart where witnesses reported that a woman had blocked in another vehicle at the gas pumps and was inside the blocked-in vehicle, hitting a man.
In addition to the domestic violence offense, the woman was also charged with disorderly conduct.
Guns reported stolen
A Hambden Township resident reported the theft of three guns last week.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a Kile Road resident reported Oct. 24 that an AK 45, a revolver and a .45 caliber handgun were taken from a barn.
The resident did not know exactly when the guns were taken.
An investigation is continuing.
Man arrested in Claridon
A 50-year-old Claridon Township man was arrested and charged with domestic violence last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Old State Road (Route 608) resident reported Oct. 27 that her sister had been beaten up by her boyfriend. The woman reported her sister was bleeding from her nose.
Although the victim did not wish to press charges, the visible physical abuse resulted in charges against the man. In addition to the domestic violence offense, the man was charged with disorderly conduct.
Fliers in and then out
Getting the word out for one Munson Township political candidate proved challenging last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a candidate reported that as they drove along a street putting fliers promoting their candidacy in the paper tubes, a second vehicle followed taking out that candidate’s literature and placing their own in the paper tubes.
The candidate was unable to provide a license plate for the trailing vehicle, but could only describe it as a black SUV.
Dog rescued from lift chair
Geauga County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Chardon Fire Department were called on Monday to rescue a dog trapped under an elderly resident’s lift chair.
The sheriff’s office reported that rescuers were called Monday to an Oak Hollow Drive residence in Chardon Township where the resident reported the dog was“stuck under the lift chair.”
“A coordinated effort between deputy and fire department resulted in the canine’s safe removal from the chair with no additional injuries,” according to the sheriff’s report.
Man faces B&E charges
A 29-year-old California man was arrested on charges of breaking and entering Monday after a resident found items out of place in their Auburn Township home.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said an Auburn Road resident reported Monday that they returned home to find a door unlocked that had been locked before they left. The resident said items in the home had been moved and one of the cats was missing. Also, a light had been left on that is not usually used.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Scott Alexander Vernon, 29, of California, on a charge of breaking and entering.
OVI convictions
The following persons were convicted of drunken driving last week in Chardon Municipal Court:
Jeffrey L. Porter, 61, of Middlefield; Nicole L. Brown, 40, of Chester Township; and Brian T. McConville, 64, of Mentor.
Dog rescued from lift chair
Geauga County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Chardon Fire Department were called on Monday to rescue a dog trapped under an elderly resident’s lift chair.
The sheriff’s office reported that rescuers were called Monday to an Oak Hollow Drive residence in Chardon Township where the resident reported the dog was“stuck under the lift chair.”
“A coordinated effort between deputy and fire department resulted in the canine’s safe removal from the chair with no additional injuries,” according to the sheriff’s report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.