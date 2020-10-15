MUNSON — Township trustees last week discussed how to spend most of the $117,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds before the end of the year deadline.
Trustee Andrew Bushman said at the Oct. 6 meeting that the township received about $80,000 with an additional certification of $37,000 as its share of the local government distribution.
“We understand there is gonna be another round of COVID-19 money,” Mr. Bushman said. “To ensure the safety of the staff and safety of our community, we can spend most of it.”
The CARES Act was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
The $2 trillion economic relief package delivers on the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19, officials said.
Among the items discussed and approved were H6 Frontline radio strap kits totaling $2,398 from H6 Tactical, Inc., HEPA filters for one office and the community room totaling $5,200 and Oxyquantum UV lights for two offices and the community room totaling $4,500 from DeBord’s Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, according to the township report.
Tile flooring and carpet replacement spending was also approved for the reception area, old foyers, and the meeting and conference room from Homestead Interiors, Inc. totaling $13,319.
Trustees also approved plumbing repair work quotes from Monroe Plumbing for the fire and road departments totaling $14,553.
Mr. Bushman identified the areas he believes would benefit the most from the CARES Act funding. “Dollar-wise it is the first responders, but community-wise it is everybody because we have been doing some improvements to the air filtration system in the townhall in the community room so that we will be able to deal with the COVID-19 crisis much better than our current heating and air conditioning unit does.”
