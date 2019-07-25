A Munson Township neighborhood was up in arms last week over a proposal to bring a gun dealer into their community.
More than 50 residents packed a hearing before the township’s Zoning Board of Appeals to voice their opposition to an application for a home occupation at 11231 Wilson Mills Road.
“It’s not a Second Amendment issue,” resident Chris Parker told the board. “This is a zoning issue for Munson Township.”
The application was filed by Dustin Bond, who sought to sell firearms and related hunting items from the home. The application was initially denied by township zoning inspector James Herringshaw because of a provision in the township code which did not allow sales of items not produced in the home. Mr. Bond had appealed that decision.
After two hours of testimony, the zoning board unanimously denied the application.
Mr. Bond had proposed obtaining a federal license to conduct background checks for online buyers. He said a buyer would purchase the firearm online and have it shipped to his home for a transfer to the buyer. His license would give him access to an FBI database to perform the background checks.
He estimated that he would have two or three guns per week for those transfers and they would be kept in a gun safe until the sale. He said he has a 4-year-old son and would ensure the guns would be kept locked until a background check is complete and the sale can be legally made.
In addition to firearms, Mr. Bond would sell related hunting items, such as firearm optics, trail cameras, clothing and items for archery. No items would be kept in inventory and only those ordered by buyers would be on site.
Mr. Bond said he previously operated for 1 1/2 years in the city of Aurora and officials there only asked if he needed a traffic light.
After hearing from more than a dozen speakers, Mr. Bond conceded defeat. “I’m pretty sure I know what the answer will be,” he said. He jokingly asked if he could get his $300 fee for the variance application back.
Mr. Parker told the board that the community was deeply impacted by the shootings at Chardon High School seven years ago. “It was crushing, absolutely crushing,” he said. “It is personal for us, it was personal for us Feb. 27, 2012.”
He said the incident left a community “shocked” and feeling that they had “failed to provide a safe environment for our kids.”
He said gun dealers are frequent targets of criminals and is the reason that gun shops use bars on their windows. “You’re bringing a target into our neighborhood that doesn’t exist today,” he said.
He said granting the variance would set a precedent and open the door to all kinds of businesses in residential neighborhoods.
Resident Kristen Bluemmel said the business would change the character of the neighborhood, one that has been a family-oriented one since 1923.
She blamed Mr. Bond for a “self-inflicted” problem because he failed to research the zoning before moving in.
She said it will result in inviting the criminal element into the neighborhood, which will result in increased police patrols.
Resident Heather Kilfoyle said the neighborhood frequently has families walking and biking along the neighborhood streets and the additional traffic brought by the business will make it less safe.
Resident Steven Powell said he has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years and found it a “quiet sanctuary.” But, he said, even as a hunter, National Rifle Association member and holder of a concealed carry permit, he cannot support it.
“It is a significant departure from the standards and norms of our community,” he said.
He said Basswood Road, an already busy thoroughfare leading into the neighborhood, will see an increase in traffic, which, in turn, will lead to more accidents.
Resident Charlie Kilfoyle said there are plenty of gun stores already in the area and gunowners will not suffer if Mr. Bond does not get his approval. “This is not about firearms, but where they are sold,” he said. “Having it in a residential area doesn’t make sense.”
Likewise, resident Tom Neff said he does not object to the business, but what it “might do to the neighborhood.”
He said it would invite the “wrong element” into the neighborhood that now has little to no crime.
As Mr. Bond conceded defeat, resident Debbie Mayo told him, “I think you hear our hearts as well as our logic.”
In voting to deny the variance, board member Donald Alexander said the “variance is substantial.
“It’s not like a shed being 2 feet closer to a property line.”
He said such a business could have a detrimental effect on adjoining property owners.
