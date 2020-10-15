NEWBURY — With receiving nearly $300,000 on hand in CARES Act funding from the state, township trustees are looking to potential subgrantees to help in the use of the funds before the Nov. 20 spending deadline.
Fiscal Officer Beverly Sustar told the trustees during their Oct. 7 meeting that the township was to have received another $190,000 by the end of the week in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money with the passage of House Bill 614 with about $90,000 still in the bank from the previous acceptance of the state support.
Ms. Sustar said she attended a subgranting webinar that walked communities through potential uses for the funds if they were pressed for ideas and how they could use those funds to help local small businesses, nonprofit organization or area public and nonpublic schools.
“We had direction from the Auditor of State’s Office, and his hope would be that this money would be used for mitigating small business loss due to [COVID-19],” she said, explaining that it was suggested that Newbury set up a “small business pool.”
She said the township could advertise on their website that they would be in a position to grant relief payments for things like utilities for the businesses.
Trustee Greg Tropf suggested utilizing the subgranting option for schools like West Geauga Local Schools, St. Helen Catholic School or Notre Dame schools.
Ms. Sustar said rather than supplying the money to the schools, the webinar advised the “cleanest” way to do this would be to purchase personal protective equipment, known as PPE, or cleaning supplies for them and supplying the materials to the schools. She said any school that “services the community” would qualify for this, including homeschooled students.
“In order to determine the amount [of materials] for each school, you could just base it upon the number of students in Newbury [at each school] and do a percentage,” Trustee Glen Quigley suggested. “I think that would be a very fair process.”
Trustee Chairman Bill Skomrock said he wondered if neighboring townships are already considering providing PPE and sanitizing equipment for schools with the large sums of CARES Act money.
“Who’s going to do all this?” he asked about coordinating the subgrants and finding uses for the funds.
Mr. Quigley said he’d be “happy to work on it.” He also noted there are plenty of uses for the township for the CARES Act funding with enough left over to help the schools with nearly $300,000 from the relief act.
Mr. Quigley said the township could use the funds to purchase another vehicle for service workers.
“I guess there’s some restriction about the number of employees that can be in a truck going to the same place,” he said. “And if that is a problem, we can purchase a separate vehicle so that employees can meet that restriction about not riding together. Just a thought.”
Mr. Quigley also suggested upgrades to township buildings like automatic doors, faucets, flushing toilets or lights. “Anything to reduce touch,” he said.
Ms. Sustar said the township has until Nov. 20 to encumber the money, then they’d have until the end of December to have the purchased items in place.
“We certainly want to take advantage of any funds that we have,” Mr. Quigley said. “There’s a lot of possibilities here.”
Mr. Skomrock later added that he would like to look at pricing of upgrades to the township for virtual meetings.
Currently, the trustees are meeting in person with limited acceptance of in-person attendees and streaming the meetings via Zoom. Mr. Quigley has attended the last few meetings virtually with Mr. Skomrock and Mr. Tropf attending in person.
Mr. Skomrock said he is “frustrated” with the quality of the virtual access to the meetings because he has to use only his laptop. He expressed interest in installing a camera in the corner of the meeting room with bluetooth speakers and a conference microphone to better pick up sound from all sides of the room.
He said the township Board of Zoning Appeals has also expressed need for a Zoom account or access to virtual meetings, and noted that with installing the system, unless they are happening at the same time, multiple meetings could utilize the system.
“They can use that same camera, same laptop, same speakers, use the whole kit and caboodle,” he said. “I think it’ll be well-versed.”
