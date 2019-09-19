With the release of the annual state report cards last week under the Ohio Department of Education, Newbury Local School District saw improvements in the Progress and Graduation Rate components; however, decreases in other components were apparent.
This year, Newbury scored a D in Achievement, a B in Progress, a C in Gap Closing, an A in Graduation Rate, a B in Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers and an F in Prepared for Success.
“Our report card, compared to last year, shows some areas improved a little bit, some decreased,” Newbury Superintendent Jacqueline Hoynes said. “But overall, we maintained the [overall grade of] C,” the same as last year.
Despite the ups and downs, Dr. Hoynes said the report card does not entirely define the district.
“We consider a report card just one indicator of how successful we are in the classroom and in our district,” Dr. Hoynes said, noting the schools’ intervention and academic approaches to students. “Our teachers continually meet and talk about individual kids, strengths, weaknesses and how they can help individual students.”
Newbury’s C in 2017-18 was the first year the state report cards used the overall grading component, with a Performance Index of 74.2 percent (about 89.04 out of 120 possible points). This year, the district maintained the overall C, but with a reduced Performance Index of 73.9 percent (88.7 points).
The Performance Index, along with Indicators Met, is under the Achievement component of the report card.
Dr. Hoynes said that because Newbury is smaller compared to neighboring school districts, one or two low scores on students’ tests have a much stronger impact on the schools’ Performance Index.
“When you only have, let’s say, 20 kids testing, if you have two kids that aren’t successful, that has a huge impact on that percentage,” she explained. “We’re kind of fighting that battle a little bit – of having such small numbers. It’s hard to compare us to other districts that might have hundreds of kids in [one] grade level.”
Newbury had a total enrollment rate of 334 students for the 2018-19 school year, according to the report card released on Sept. 12. Neighboring school districts, such as West Geauga or Chardon, had 1,815 and 2,745 students, respectively.
Dr. Hoynes noted, however, that the schools saw improvements in Indicators Met, with a 34.8 percent compared to last year’s 29.2 percent. She added that most notably, the district is seeing improvements in English language arts.
“Our English language arts grades keep going up, which we’re proud of that,” she said. “We’re part of a literacy collaborative from [The Ohio State University], and we feel like that’s having an impact on our English language arts scores.” She added that the school is taking measures to improve math scores as well.
As for the Progress category, Dr. Hoynes said that component is probably one of the most important scores on this year’s report cards. With this year’s B, the district saw an improvement from last year’s grade of C.
“It really reflects how each child is doing,” she said of the Progress component. “And so we are happy that we are reaching individual children. I think that’s a more important grade for us to focus on than Achievement because this looks more at individual students instead of an average.”
While the district saw a decrease in Gap Closing, its Graduation Rate improved from last year’s C to an A with 100 percent of four-year students graduating in 2018, according to the report card, and 89.6 percent of five-year students graduating that same year.
“This is where being small is an advantage for us,” Dr. Hoynes said on the grade, “because we have the capacity to actually meet with each child, make sure they’re on target to graduate.” She added that the district’s small size is also an advantage to the Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers component grade.
Of 11 students who started off track in reading for third grade, Newbury moved eight of those students to be on track by fourth grade, according to the report card.
The district’s lowest grade was in Prepared for Success with an F; the same as last year.
Dr. Hoynes said that the district’s limited Advanced Placement classes and not offering the SATs, International Baccalaureate or Dual Enrollment hurts the district’s Prepared for Success component grade.
“We can work on the ACT participation, but some of the areas are more difficult for us to achieve,” she said. This year’s report card showed that almost 62 percent of students participated in the ACTs in the school district. “That’s something that we can actually target and try to get higher participation,” Dr. Hoynes said. “We don’t give the SAT, so we’re going to get a zero there, which hurts us.”
She added that with the potential territory transfer with West Geauga Local Schools that the teachers work hard to keep the focus on learning in the schools.
“You have to be realistic that of course [the territory transfer is] on people’s minds. How can it not be, right?” she said. “The kids could be concerned, ‘Where am I going to go to school next year?’ The teachers are concerned, ‘Where am I going to be teaching?’ But again, I go back to that I’m proud to work here because I feel that our teachers work really, really hard at doing a good job every day in their classroom and keeping all the other stuff out and focusing on learning in their classroom.”
