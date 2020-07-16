NEWBURY — Township trustees are putting in place the first pieces of the puzzle in planning potential uses for the former Newbury school facilities should they choose to take ownership of the property.
During their July 8 meeting, facilitator Dione DeMitro of Burges and Burges Strategists guided the trustees through the scope of work they would need to accomplish in putting together a work group to carry on discussions for potential uses or contract agreements for the former Newbury Local School District property.
As of July 1, Newbury schools closed and officially joined the West Geauga Local School District through a territory transfer. West Geauga now owns the Newbury school buildings.
Ms. DeMitro, who also facilitated a series of community engagement meetings and surveys with the West Geauga and Newbury boards of education for the property, explained that before vetting can begin to build the work group or community meeting, trustees must develop a set of questions as part of their “fact-finding mission” to gauge the interest or intentions of potential tenants or recipients of the school buildings.
Survey results from the school board engagement initiatives showed Newbury residents strongly favored the township taking ownership of the property, but only as long as it is financially feasible.
“What would probably make the most sense is to develop some sort of work group on behalf of the trustees that’s handling this exploration, to identify the participants that you’d like to have in this forum,” Ms. DeMitro said.
“Develop the questions that you would like the folks to respond to in advance,” she added, explaining that perhaps they could ask whether potential participants of the work group are interested in paying for space or hoping to have space donated. “Beyond whether or not someone is looking to become a tenant or recipient, there might be some other things that you would like to know before we actually get everybody together.”
Ms. DeMitro said she would need three sets of questions from trustees to begin vetting work group participants, including questions for obtaining background information on the potential participants, their intentions for use of the property to be discussed during a work group meeting and questions that would be part of a survey tool following the meeting.
She explained that Burges and Burges will conduct brief phone interviews based on the questions trustees provide and gauge not only interest, but also “get some sort of sense of what their financial sustainability is, how long they’ve been doing what they’ve been doing and what they see as their source of revenue.” She said Burges and Burges will provide background information on the property to potential participants regarding the condition and costs of operation.
Upon piecing together a work group, she suggested a three-hour “community conversation” to discuss ways to carry the property forward.
“We would use that three-hour time period to look at multiple versions of that puzzle,” she said, referencing West Geauga BOE President Bill Beers’ puzzle analogy for figuring out the fate of the facilities. “[We’ll] be able to talk to people and ask them as openly and honestly as they can to talk about what their potential is for partnering and how they see using that space. We will compare a final report summarizing that conversation that will go back to the trustees.”
If the trustees feel there are viable options for the property after such a discussion with the work group, Ms. DeMitro said the next step would be to roll out a survey to the community in regard to their interest in supporting said options.
“And when I say supporting, if you were to go out and ask for money, a levy or bond issue, what is the likelihood folks [would support this]?” she explained.
The West Geauga BOE announced the development of their own task force during their June 24 meeting to discuss carrying forward the ideas for the school facilities. Ms. DeMitro said it would be wise of the trustees to keep communications as open as possible between the two groups to avoid duplicating efforts.
She added that if the township chooses to invest in implementing a survey to its residents, “it might be helpful to have a conversation with [West Geauga] regarding what other information they would need as they’re doing their decision making so you can get the greatest impact out of the investment that you are making, should you choose to go that route.”
Ms. DeMitro suggested having a work group meeting by the end of the month to meet West Geauga BOE’s timeline for the property.
In a previous West Geauga BOE meeting, members agreed that they wanted a letter of interest by July 1 and a letter of intent by Sept. 1 from the township trustees regarding taking ownership of the property so they knew sooner rather than later to begin vetting other potential interested entities.
Ms. DeMitro said it would be in the township’s best interest to have a community survey completed before sending a letter of intent to the school district.
Board chairman Bill Skomrock said he would like to create a five-person committee, serving as the chair of the committee with four appointed individuals.
“I want to appoint four other people,” he said. “People that are really into this, that are interested in this project and want to make this thing fly. I’m going to do that, and by the next meeting (July 22), I’m going to report back with those people that I’ve chosen, and we can go over these questions, and hopefully we can get some more information along with the other group that’s in West Geauga.”
He plans to develop a “back and forth” between his appointed committee and the West Geauga advisory group.
“I’m going to choose some individuals and run with this thing. This is the opportunity, it’s the time to take the ball and run, and I’m excited about this,” he said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us, not only with economic development, but making Newbury Township a destination instead of a pass-through and bringing other businesses and things in here.”
“I think it’s an excellent idea to do what you’re suggesting,” Trustee Glenn Quigley said of Mr. Skomrock’s suggestion for a committee.
Ms. DeMitro confirmed with the trustees that she would begin vetting local entities, like the Geauga YMCA or Curtain 440 among others, about interest in participating in a community work group meeting.
Mr. Skomrock said he would contact Dr. Beers about keeping communications open between the township committee and the school advisory group.
“Let’s not postpone this,” Mr. Quigley said. “Let’s get this thing going.”
