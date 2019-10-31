A Mentor man is suing a Newbury Township company, claiming he was racially discriminated against before being fired.
Laroyal Underwood filed the civil suit on Oct. 15 in Geauga County Common Pleas Court against Kinetico Inc. and Aaron Blood, his former supervisor. The lawsuit has been assigned to Geauga County Common Pleas Court Judge Carolyn Paschke.
“Plaintiff’s work environment was permeated by racial animus, ridicule and intimidation against African-Americans,” the lawsuit states.
The company has yet to respond to a call for comment.
According to the suit, Mr. Underwood worked as a second-shift machine technician with the company from Feb. 6, 2019 until being fired July 9, 2019.
The suit states that Mr. Underwood was the only African-American working on his shift and observed harassment almost from the day he started.
“In February 2019, plaintiff observed a racially offensive photograph of former President Barack Obama on the wall opposite Blood’s desk that had been altered to make it appear that Obama was in prison,” the suit states. “Plaintiff was forced to see the racially offensive photograph of Obama every single day of his employment thereafter, because Blood required plaintiff to submit paperwork on his desk each day before he punched out for work.”
The suit further claims that a co-worker agreed to help work on the plaintiff’s car, but retracted the offer after seeing he is an African-American. “For the rest of plaintiff’s employment, (the employee) treated plaintiff as sub-human by routinely giving him dirty looks, refusing to speak to him directly, and scowling at plaintiff when (the employee) walked past him.”
According to the suit, on another occasion, the plaintiff was listening to rap music and heard the employee comment, “listening to jungle music.”
The suit also claims that another employee told him the employee who had made the comment on his music, had also admitted to being a racist and “threatened to hang an African-American in a tree if he ever caught one.” The suit states the comments “put plaintiff in fear for his safety at work.”
The suit also claims Mr. Underwood spoke with his supervisor about the situation and nothing was done despite the supervisor admitting to knowing such behavior was occurring. The picture of former President Obama also remained posted, despite Mr. Underwood asking that it be removed.
The suit continues that Mr. Underwood met a second time with his supervisor and a human resource employee during which Mr. Underwood reportedly told them, “From day one I’ve felt racial pressure and I’ve been treated differently here as an African-American.”
The suit states that Mr. Underwood was suspended without pay and subsequently notified by phone July 9 that he was being terminated from his job. The suit states he was terminated for using profanity even though other workers also used profanity. The suit states he was terminated despite not having had any oral or written discipline reports prior to his suspension and termination.
The suit seeks more than $50,000 in damages as well as lost pay, reinstatement, lost fringe benefits and for emotional pain, suffering, inconvenience, physical anguish and loss of enjoyment of life.
