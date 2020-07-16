ORANGE — Councilman Scott Bilsky announced his resignation at the July 8 council meeting due to an upcoming move to Pepper Pike. His resignation will be effective as of Aug. 1. Mr. Bilsky said that there was an opportunity to build a “forever home” for his family and found an ideal location 1 mile over the border in Pepper Pike.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed being on Orange council,” Mr. Bilsky, 46, said of his bittersweet departure.
He said that his family’s new home in Pepper Pike will have a first-floor master bedroom and allows his sons, Sam and Justin, to remain in the Orange City School District. Mr. Bilsky said that he and his wife, Amy, also looked at properties in Orange Village.
“Rest assured I will be getting involved in Pepper Pike,” he added, noting his determination to remain active in his community.
Before he ran for council, Mayor Kathy Mulcahy asked Mr. Bilsky to serve on the Finance Committee. Mr. Bilsky is the executive vice president and partner at SimTax, an accounting firm in Cleveland. He said that finance is his area of expertise and interest, so he may look to be involved in Pepper Pike’s financial management.
“The best way to learn about a municipality is through its budget,” he said after the meeting. “It defines what a municipality is all about. You can follow the dollars and see where you allocate your resources.”
Mayor Mulcahy said that Mr. Bilsky was interested in the community and made practical decisions as a councilman. “He always was very well prepared. He knew his topics and he was an excellent councilman,” she said. “He will be missed.”
Mr. Bilsky was elected in 2017 with that four-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2021. Council, therefore, must appoint a replacement to finish the term.
The next regular council meeting is on Aug. 12. The remaining council members must vote to fill Mr. Bilsky’s vacancy within 45 days following that meeting, according to Law Director Steve Byron.
“I’ll consider accepting your resignation, I’ve got some time to think about it,” Council President Brandon Duber joked. “I’m going to have to digest it.”
Mr. Duber said that council members appreciated Mr. Bilsky’s thoughtful and pragmatic approach to village affairs and told him to have fun in “that other place.”
As a 16-year resident of Orange Village, Mr. Bilsky said that he always admired how the village operates efficiently and how much the elected officials and staff members care about the residents. He and his wife targeted Orange as a great community to live in and raise a family. He said that while he served on council, he has prioritized listening to the residents.
Mr. Bilsky brings their comments to the council meetings and asks more probing questions to get the answers that they deserve, he said. The village’s best decisions, such as building the recreational trails, came from a collaborative effort with the residents. In a community survey several years ago, residents indicated that they would enjoy having trails in the village. Mr. Bilsky also said that he was a strong advocate for the Do Not Knock registry for residents.
“I tried to see any resident’s concerns to their completion,” he said. “No one wants to be put off. Everyone deserves to be heard.”
After the move, he said that he will still see his friends and neighbors on the recreational trails and is grateful for his time as an Orange councilman.
