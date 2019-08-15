The three-phase renovation of Brady Middle School will be complete just in time for the start of the 2019-20 academic year for Orange City School District students next week.
Andy Hudak of AM Higley Co. estimated the total renovation would cost $7.7 million, with phase three adding up to $3.9 million.
Phase one included restroom renovations and updates for ADA accessibility at a cost of $262,000 in the summer of 2017. During phase two, a new lobby and entrance were added, the clinic and administrative offices were renovated and the original gym was converted into music spaces for $3 million, according to the district. The media center was redesigned in phase three, along with repurposing former music spaces, developing collaborative spaces, classroom upgrades, additional restrooms and painting the hallways and lockers.
“We’re on budget. We’ve made all the financial transfers for this project,” according to Orange schools Treasurer Todd Puster. “We’ve transferred $7.596 million, so we’re $65,000 to the good right now.”
The district also replaced a waterline leading into Brady during phase three at a cost of $350,000, according to Mr. Hudak.
Director of Business Operations Ted Roseberry gave an update on the Brady renovation at an Aug. 6 Building and Grounds Committee meeting. He said that the project is on schedule and will be finished for the first day of school on Aug. 19. At the meeting, he said that all of the classrooms should have cabinets installed by the end of the weekend.
Mr. Roseberry said that the water is turned back on, the internet is up and running and the technology cabling is complete. Work crews are putting the finishing touches on the classrooms by installing projectors and smart boards.
The media center, one of the highlights of the Brady renovation, was completed over the weekend. Mr. Roseberry said that more furniture was delivered last week and monitors were mounted in the media center.
He said that the contractors completed nearly six months of work in two months. Brady is a safer, better school than before the renovation, he added.
Mr. Puster said that the Orange community has a new building for under $8 million.
“This will extend its life by 20 to 25 years,” Mr. Puster said. “And we did it without raising taxes.”
Mr. Roseberry also gave an update on the scoreboards for various fields across the campus. He told committee members that the Pepper Pike Planning and Zoning Commission and the Architectural Board of Review approved the boards. District officials will also send the scoreboards to Moreland Hills Building Commissioner Paul Kowalczyk, since the football scoreboard at Brady Middle School would be located in Moreland Hills. The village is not requiring the district to come to the Planning Commission meeting.
In addition, Mr. Roseberry said that various summer projects are nearing completion, including replacing the gym floor at the Pepper Pike Learning Center with a poured-in place surface for $49,899. There were two projects to replace the roof at the Orange Senior Center for $24,830 and in various places at Orange High School for $319,600. These projects are finishing up before school is back in session.
