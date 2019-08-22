ORANGE — Council President Brandon Duber stood firm on his quest to change village zoning laws making sidewalks required in private developments for the safety of residents.
During an Aug. 7 meeting, council members continued to consider whether sidewalks, recreational trails, bike paths or similar facilities should be required in private housing developments. Mr. Duber had said at a previous meeting that the lack of sidewalks was a safety concern, especially since private streets are often more narrow and winding than public streets.
In response, former village planner Dave Hartt and Law Director Steve Byron each drafted guidelines for sidewalks in private developments, not currently required under village code. Public developments, however, are required to have sidewalks because they have public streets.
Mr. Hartt’s version focused on making changes to the village’s subdivision requirements, while Mr. Byron’s version aimed to add this rule to the development plan requirements. Mr. Byron’s ordinance said that sidewalks or similar facilities would be included unless the Planning and Zoning Commission determines that “unique conditions in an area of the development are such that such facilities are not necessary for the safety of pedestrians.”
Mr. Byron explained that some administrative activities such as this are referred to the planning commission. Mr. Duber said that this language allows the sidewalk requirement to be waived for a variety of reasons.
“My concern with the language here is that it indicates that [sidewalks] are required unless planning and zoning determines that they’re not necessary, and it’s specifically for the safety of pedestrians,” Mr. Duber said at the Aug. 7 council meeting. “That’s a pretty low standard argument to make, and I think it should be a higher standard than that.”
Mr. Duber explained that the sidewalk requirement should not easily be waived if the planning commission decides that they are not necessary for the safety of pedestrians. Rather, he said that sidewalks should be required for every development unless there is a hardship, in which case the developer can bring their case to the commission for a variance.
“I don’t see this as just where we’re putting plants and flowerbeds,” Mr. Duber said. “This is bigger.”
Mr. Byron said that in his ordinance, the purpose of sidewalks was for the safety of pedestrians. Mr. Duber said that the safety of pedestrians was “a purpose” but not “the purpose.” Sidewalks also make the developments more neighborly, Mr. Duber added.
Other council members did not oppose Mr. Duber’s suggestions, so Mr. Byron amended the ordinance to require sidewalks on public and private streets. The legislation has been referred to the planning commission.
