Lou DeVincentis 219-831-8600 ext 6626
Staci Vincent 216-831-8600
Kiwanis awards staff members
The Kiwanis of Lander Circle and the Orange City School District celebrated 30 years of recognizing Orange schools staff with the annual Kiwanis Awards at the 2019 Convocation Day on Aug. 16. This year’s winners were Kim White, Denise Edwards, Aaron Mayer and Jeff Kapostasy. Staff members are nominated in the spring each year by their peers. A panel comprised of administrators, association officers and members of the Lander Circle Kiwanis Foundation review the nominations and select a winner in each category.
School gets gold for quality, fidelity
The Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports Network named Moreland Hills Elementary School a recipient of the Ohio PBIS Gold Recognition Award for 2019. Each year the PBIS Network recognizes schools for their quality and fidelity of PBIS implementation. Schools are eligible to receive awards at the bronze, silver or gold level of distinction.
Halls of Fame luncheon, induction
The Orange Alumni Association planned the next Orange Halls of Fame luncheon and inductions for Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. in the Orange High School commons. The Orange Hall of Fame Induction celebration kicks off on Oct. 4 with an Alumni Reception in the OHS Commons at 5:30 p.m. followed by the introduction of inductees on the field during halftime of the OHS varsity football game against Perry High School, which kicks off at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the luncheon are available by using PayPal at www.orangeschools.org/Alumni.aspx or by mailing a $25 check to the “Orange Alumni Association” at 32000 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike, Ohio 44124. For more information call the Alumni Association office at 216-831-1588.
Lunch information online
Orange schools’ lunch menus for August and September 2019 are posted online at www.orangeschools.org/LunchMenus.aspx. This web page also features information on nutrition and smart snacks.
Wall calendars available
Orange schools wall calendars for the 2019-2020 school year are available at Central Office from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for $5 each. Event dates, school contacts and important information are shared in the calendar. The District also has its online calendar posted on the website at orangeschools.org.
Safe School Helpline
The Orange schools use the Safe School Helpline to allow students and parents to share safety concerns. All messages are confidential and anonymous. The Safe School Helpline can be accessed via telephone at 1-800-4-1-VOICE, ext. 359 (1-800-418-6423, ext. 359), online at www.safeschoolhelpline.com and by texting “TIPS” to 66746.
Join Orange Boosters
For more than 60 years, Orange Boosters have supported student activities in academics, the arts and athletics through financial support for projects across the district. Orange Boosters have raised more than $780,000 in the last 10 years with 100 percent of the funds given back to Orange schools. Visit www.orangeboosters.org or email orangeboosters@gmail.com to find out more about joining Orange Boosters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.