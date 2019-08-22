ORANGE — With the construction of the village’s new recreational trails, police have observed vehicles on the trails. In an effort to separate pedestrians and cyclists from vehicles, council this month approved a ban on vehicles driving on village trails.
“I’ve seen snowmobiles in our park, I’ve seen damage to our ballfields,” Service Director Bob Zugan said. “I saw a motorized scooter go down the trails. It was a homemade bicycle, they put some kind of motor on it and it sounded like a chainsaw. It started doing circles around the playground.”
Council members brought up various vehicles in question, including mopeds, electric bicycles and ATVs. Mr. Zugan went on to say that he has seen people heading to the Orange community garden on golf carts and noted that segways are becoming popular now.
“The problem is trying to define what’s going to be permitted, what’s not going to be permitted and after today, what other vehicles are going to be made that aren’t going to fall into any category, and we’re going to be back at it again,” Police Chief Chris Kostura said.
Council President Brandon Duber said that it can be a slippery slope when defining what vehicles are permitted. He gave an example of electric bicycles and said that some can go 8 mph while others can go 40 mph.
Vehicles are already prohibited on sidewalks in the village, and this new ordinance would extend the same ban to the new trails. Chief Kostura will post signs in the village giving notice that no vehicles besides bicycles are allowed on the trails. Emergency service vehicles, vehicles used to provide municipal or public utility services and lawnmowers are exempted from the ban.
Councilman Herb Braverman asked if the trails are built to sustain the weight of motorized vehicles. Chief Kostura said that the weight capacity of the trails is not the problem. His concern was on safety.
“It has nothing to do with the weight. It has to do with people pulling in and out of their driveways and blind spots,” Chief Kostura said.
Mr. Duber added that some people could be leisurely walking on the trails when a motorized vehicle traveling 40 mph drives up behind them and could cause injuries. Mr. Zugan said that he also spoke with a resident on Lander Road who was concerned about visibility issues with vehicles on the trails.
“If you have somebody who’s moving at a faster pace and [someone is] backing out of their driveway, it’s a new learning curve for them,” he said. “They have to try to judge what kind of safe distance they have to maneuver.”
Mr. Braverman asked if the car or the vehicle on the trail would have the right of way, to which Chief Kostura responded, “That’s a good question.” Law Director Steve Byron explained that typically the driveway has to yield to the sidewalk. Therefore, the car should yield to pedestrians, cyclists and any vehicles that may be on the trails.
Council voted to suspend the rule of three readings and passed the ban on Aug. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.