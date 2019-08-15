ORANGE — Amanda Kurland, the co-owner of Corky and Lenny’s, is running for a Village Council seat during the Nov. 5 general election. Mrs. Kurland will be competing for one of the four council seats in a field of six total candidates. Three seats up for grabs are for four-year terms, and one seat is for a two-year term. She is seeking a four-year term.
Mrs. Kurland married her husband, Kenny, in 2006. Kenny is the son of Sanford “Corky” Kurland, who opened Corky and Lenny’s with his business partner, Lenny Kaden, in 1956. Mrs. Kurland, 49, said that she does “behind the scenes” work for the business, including creating policies and promoting their brand.
“I want to know what people want and help them achieve their goals,” she said of running for council.
Mrs. Kurland said that she enjoys learning about a vast array of topics and likes to make educated decisions. She said that the best way to learn about something is to be involved, and she has done community service in the area. She is a board member at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike through which she and her husband do volunteer work.
“I want to be a part of things and effect positive change. This is a really great opportunity in the community,” she said. “I have strong convictions but I believe in listening to all sides. There’s always more to understand and I’m willing to listen.”
A hot topic for Orange council candidates is development versus green space preservation. Mrs. Kurland said that she supports economic development, especially through the Chagrin Valley corridor. But, she said that she wants to temper development with the wants and needs of the residents, noting that the residents are the most important part of the village.
Mrs. Kurland said that it is too early in the election process to have definite goals for the village, but she is spending time reviewing minutes and legislation from past council meetings. In order to move forward, she said, it is important to understand the village’s history.
She listed several personal traits that would be helpful as a council member, including being honest, straightforward, a team player, a strong communicator and an independent thinker.
“I really like logic problems,” she said. “I love a challenge and I love the idea of looking for a solution.”
Mrs. Kurland graduated from Stern College for Women with a bachelor’s degree in English communications with an emphasis on journalism and a minor in political science. She also earned a concurrent degree in Judaic studies. Mrs. Kurland worked on programs and film productions for NBC, CNBC and MSNBC before moving into office management and bookkeeping.
Mrs. Kurland and her husband have three children, Rachel, 19, Sara, 12, and Emily, 11. Mrs. Kurland filed her petition to run for council in the Nov. 5 election at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections last week.
