The Orange City School District is working to decrease spending on outside staff training, according to 21st Century Curriculum Director Karen Moore. Teachers and staff members are now required to give more information about conferences and travel expenses during the application process.
“When the staff wants to go on a professional development trip, we need to be tighter in our process,” Mrs. Moore said at an Academic Committee meeting on Sept. 19.
In fiscal year 2019, the district’s professional development and travel expenses were $125,359, according to Treasurer Todd Puster. The costs increased from fiscal year 2018, which were $117,257. Over the last six years, the district’s professional development and travel costs have decreased from $199,188 in fiscal year 2013. These figures include all travel expenses for every employee in the district, according to Superintendent Lynn Campbell.
Mrs. Moore explained that each staff member must fill out a Google form saying where a conference will be held, the cost, how it will positively impact his or her daily work and how and when the person will share the information. Mrs. Moore said that when deciding if an application should be approved, administrators also look at how often the person has attended professional development conferences in the past.
“There’s accountability here,” Vice President of the Board of Education Deborah Kamat said.
Mrs. Moore said that district officials have made a conscious effort not to go to national conferences every year and perhaps attend every other year instead. Instead of the building principal deciding who attends conferences, Mrs. Moore said that now a team of administrators make the decision, including Dr. Campbell.
“This will help us control the costs,” he said.
Board of Education President Beth Wilson-Fish said that this is a “step in the right direction.” She asked how teachers have reacted to the change, and Mrs. Moore said that there has been some pushback. Teachers and other staff members question why they have to fill out a form, Mrs. Moore said.
“I adore our teachers. I do not want this to be a critique,” Mrs. Wilson-Fish said. “I appreciate the fiscal responsibility.”
Mrs. Moore said that the goal is to have clear cut criteria when determining if staff members can go to professional development conferences. Mrs. Kamat said the overall benefit to the school district is important.
“It’s helping our staff be more conscious and careful with their decisions,” Mrs. Moore said.
The next academic committee meeting is scheduled for Nov. 21 at noon at the Pepper Pike Learning Center, 32000 Chagrin Blvd.
