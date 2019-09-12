ORANGE — The Planning and Zoning Commission last week voted unanimously against requiring sidewalks on both sides of new streets in the village. Councilman Jud Kline said commission members determined that a sidewalk mandate would add a step to the plan approval process.
“We were setting up a legislative action that in all likelihood would result in the creation of a variance requirement for developers,” Mr. Kline said at the Sept. 4 council meeting. “The planning commission felt that that was not good policy.” Mr. Kline is council’s representative to the commission.
Council President Brandon Duber initially brought up the idea of sidewalks in private developments for the safety of Orange residents. The proposed ordinance reads “sidewalks, recreational trails, bike paths or similar facilities shall be installed on both sides of public and private streets in the Village.”
The planning commission reviewed the ordinance on Sept. 3 and brought up several concerns. Mr. Kline said that commission members should determine whether sidewalks would be included or not during the review process of the development plan for a specific site. He also said that there may not be enough room on both sides of a private street for sidewalks and underground utilities.
“It was more the concern of having a requirement for sidewalks on both sides of a private street where you don’t have sufficient room to facilitate underground utilities that would probably go underneath the sidewalk,” Mr. Kline said. “We have a tighter setback on private streets than we have on public rights of way.”
He explained that sidewalks would take up an additional 5 feet to 6 feet on both sides of the street, which would impact how buildings are placed on the site. Instead of recommending the proposed ordinance, the planning commission determined that there should be a type of “pedestrian access” on private streets, according to Mr. Kline, and sidewalks could be one type of access. He said that commission members recommended that sidewalks not be legislated for both sides of a street.
“Providing pedestrian circulation in a most appropriate manner with the minimal amount of invasiveness to the community was felt to be something that we would be more in line with,” Mr. Kline said of the planning commission’s discussion.
In a written report, village planner Bob Brown suggested that the ordinance be amended to include a process and criteria for granting waivers for the sidewalk requirement. There should also be criteria for the selection of sidewalks versus recreational trails or bike paths.
Mayor Kathy Mulcahy, who is also a voting member of the planning commission, questioned the need to address a lack of sidewalks on private streets.
“I don’t think we know what problem we’re solving,” she said. Mr. Kline agreed, saying that the planning commission viewed this proposal as “more of a solution in search of a problem.”
The ordinance was supposed to be on its third and final reading this past Wednesday but the meeting was canceled.
