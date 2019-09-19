PEPPER PIKE — Collaborative learning space is an increasing trend in educational institutions, and Ursuline College recently added some of its own. The Ralph M. Besse Library was renovated to include common areas for students to work together.
“This is a true learning commons,” Besse Library Director Suzy Schroeder-Green said.
The library is three floors, and the main floor underwent a three-month renovation with the help of a series of donors, including one significant anonymous donor.
The new learning commons features comfortable seating and collaborative work spaces, Ms. Schroeder-Green said, adding that the new Starbucks will be completed soon. There is also a computer lab, additional areas to plug in electronics and the library offices are in one central location. She added that there is also a desk giving students improved access to academic support services ranging from information technology assistance to tutoring.
Ursuline, a women-focused college, partnered with Van Auken Akins Architects for the project, a local firm owned by Jill Van Auken.
Technical Services Librarian Tabitha Barr said that the architects opened up more space on the main floor of the library. All of the books are now on the third floor, she said, and there is a machine that generates white noise in every study room. Four rooms have a whiteboard wall, meaning that the paint used on the wall can be written on with special markers and erased.
The college held a reception to celebrate the library renovation on Sept. 12 with many esteemed guests, including Jack Newman, chairman of the Ursuline College Board of Trustees.
“It’s remarkable to see how much has changed in how students access information,” Mr. Newman said. He said that even though students do not rely on books as much as they used to, they still need credible sources of information.
Senior nursing major Jessica Brodnik, 21, of Wickliffe said that she is excited for future students to use the new library. She uses the study rooms to tutor students studying nutrition.
“It has developed into an awesome new space for us,” she said.
The Rev. Donald Cozzens, priest and retired theology professor, blessed the library at the reception, noting that libraries are places of “mystery, wonder and knowledge.”
Ursuline College President Sister Christine De Vinne and Mayor Richard Bain of Pepper Pike also spoke at the reception. Sister De Vinne said that many people came together to make the library renovation possible, and thanked Mayor Bain for the city’s partnership.
Major alumni donors for the library renovation include Loretta ‘66 and William Cosgrove, Barbara Marchand Crawford ‘59, Estate of Katherine Stochmal Molnar ‘43, Friends of the Ralph M. Besse Library, Audrone Gelazis Messick ‘62, Metz Culinary Management, Martin and Michale Coyne and Doris Gibson Simonis ‘52.
