PEPPER PIKE — After an inspector noticed that only one of the two Orange preschools was rated for Step Up to Quality, the Ohio Department of Education required the Orange Early Childhood preschool to be rated for the first time. Superintendent Lynn Campbell said that the preschool was granted an extension so they have plenty of time to prepare.
There are two preschools housed in the Pepper Pike Learning Center at 32000 Chagrin Boulevard, the Orange Inclusive Preschool and the Orange Early Childhood Preschool. The inclusive preschool is run by the school district and the early childhood preschool is run by Orange Community Education and Recreation.
Both preschools, however, answer to the same Orange Board of Education and share one state license. Both preschools must be rated for Step Up to Quality since they share a license, although up until now, only the inclusive preschool was rated, and it received a 5-star rating.
“Here we are and they’re saying that they have to pull all this together,” Dr. Campbell said. “They haven’t had to worry about documenting and preparing the paperwork. I don’t want this to knock us off our 5-star rating.”
Principal of the Orange Inclusive Preschool Christine Goudy said that the Step Up to Quality rating reviews the school’s continuous improvement, teacher observation and feedback, professional development, classroom assessments and developmental screening tools. She added that the early childhood preschool has a similar accreditation.
“The recreation preschool is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children,” she said. “It’s the same kind of rigor but with different expectations.”
Dr. Campbell said that he has been working with representatives from ODE and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services since August to sort out this rating issue. He said that a new inspector came to the Pepper Pike Learning Center and noticed that the inclusive preschool does not have toddlers and the early childhood preschool does. This made it clear that there were two separate preschools, but only one received the Step Up to Quality rating.
The superintendent expects that the department of education will require one Step Up to Quality rating overall for both preschools moving forward, although the situation has not been resolved. Ms. Goudy said that this rating was rolled out four years ago and is applied to every preschool with a department of education license. Dr. Campbell said that school district officials thought that they could get a license through JFS, but found out that the structure of their preschools keeps that from being a viable option.
“If the recreation program was stand-alone and run by community governance, then they would be licensed through the Job and Family Services agency. Since the rec program is run by the board of education, the governing body is the school board,” Dr. Campbell said. “Since both in essence are governed by the board of education, that’s why we can’t get a JFS license for one and leave the ODE license for the other.”
Dr. Campbell clarified other differences between the preschools. The inclusive preschool is not tuition-based, he said, and is required to accept an enrollee with an identified disability. The early childhood preschool is tuition-based and the kids do not have to live in the school district.
He said that he does not want the Step Up to Quality process, which occurs every three years, to be rushed. Ms. Goudy added that the families are also involved in the process by filling out surveys.
“It’s going to be just fine because they’ve been working hard at the rec program to ensure they have their documentation and paperwork good to go,” she said. “We’re navigating through how to do that process together.”
